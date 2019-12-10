Paperlust and Joy Partner to Bring Wedding Websites and Invitations to Couples Worldwide

Couples seek Joy for its wedding websites and wedding planning features, and Paperlust's designs will allow couples even greater creativity as they plan their big day, as well as free shipping on orders over $300.

Paperlust is beloved for its artist-curated designs and reforestation efforts, as for every print order placed, the company plants a tree in Indonesia through a partnership with One Tree Planted. The company's partnership with Joy will allow global reach for its independent design community through Joy couples around the world.

"We have been looking to offer our worldwide customers matching websites and invitations for some time. Many online stationery providers create their own accompanying website designs, however, they pale in comparison to the quality of Joy's platform, how user-friendly it is, and its breadth of features," said Alex Boston, Paperlust Co-Founder. "We jumped at the opportunity to partner with Joy, as we see this as a perfect marriage between two design-focused brands, and are excited to further the reach of our artists and designs through Joy's audience."

Paperlust and Joy's creative teams collaborated closely on the designs, which reflect both classic and trending themes, and include a variety of printing options such as letterpress, foil stamp, photo cards, wood printing, vellum, raised foil, white ink, and magnets.

The new designs work seamlessly across print, web, and mobile, with themes ranging from modern, to formal and elegant, to romantic, to floral and botanical.

"Over half of Joy couples send both traditional invitations and digital communications to their wedding guests, and are looking for a beautiful, consistent design aesthetic across all aspects of their big day," said Vishal Joshi, Joy Co-Founder and CEO. "Couples in over 100 countries worldwide use Joy and have been requesting matching invitations for some time. Our partnership with Paperlust will fulfill this need, with Paperlust's ability to ship to over 230 countries. They have some of the most unique, well-designed invitations we've seen in the space, and we are thrilled to bring their creativity to our Joy couples around the world."

The initial partnership between Paperlust and Joy includes over 30 custom designs with cohesive stationery suites, and new designs will be added on a continuous basis. Visit withjoy.com or paperlust.co to learn more, browse the new themes, and ship your invitations to loved ones in the U.S. or internationally.

About Joy:

At Joy, we believe amazing design and intuitive technology can simplify wedding planning, and even make it joyful. Our wedding planning website and app help you plan your big day each step of the way. Manage your guest list, send digital or printed save the dates and invitations, track RSVPs, create a beautifully-designed wedding website and complementary mobile app, find your dream vendors, link your registries, communicate with your guests, collect guests' photos from your big day, and get inspiration and advice - all for free. Visit us at withjoy.com and follow @JoytheApp on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter to start planning your wedding with Joy.

About Paperlust:

Paperlust is a platform bringing top independent designers and print design lovers together. They sell personalised wedding and event stationery as well as custom card designs for all occasions. Every design is only found on the Paperlust site and can be totally customised using an intuitive on-site design tool. Once purchased paperlust takes care of all the printing, customer service and logistics. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Paperlust offers an array of luxury print options globally including real foil, vellum, print on wood, letterpress, raised foil, white ink, digital print, and photo cards so that your event will be totally unique. Enjoy their complimentary envelopes, express shipping worldwide and customer satisfaction guarantee. Visit paperlust.co to learn more.

SOURCE Paperlust

