Paperpal achieves major milestone; emerges as go-to AI writing assistant for 1 million academics globally

PRINCETON, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paperpal, the AI academic writing assistant by Cactus Communications (CACTUS), is proud to announce a significant milestone of surpassing one million users worldwide in just 18 months since its launch. This achievement underscores the trust academics have placed in Paperpal, which has evolved from being an editing tool to a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant, guiding users from ideation to submission readiness.

Leveraging over 22 years of scientific, technical, and medical (STM) experience, Paperpal is continually expanding and deepening its support for students, educators, and researchers globally, empowering them to streamline the academic writing process and deliver high-quality, original content faster than ever before.

Several factors have contributed to Paperpal's rapid growth, including academic-focused features such as precise, contextual writing and editing suggestions, comprehensive checks, and a user-friendly interface. Moreover, early adoption by the global researcher community, particularly non-native English speakers, has played a pivotal role in driving its popularity. Paperpal's commitment to prioritizing user feedback for continuous improvement is evident in its consistent high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70. This indicates the high user satisfaction and strong recommendations by leading universities, publishers, and academics from 125+ countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, and India.

Expressing excitement on this milestone, Abhishek Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, Cactus Communications, says, "We are thrilled to announce that Paperpal has reached this milestone. Our mission is to help researchers reach their highest potential, and Paperpal as a tool empowers them with assistance in ideation, writing, editing and overall submission readiness of their manuscripts. We look forward to continue to empower students and researchers worldwide to be able to do more with their time."

Nishchay Shah, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Emerging Products, Cactus Communications, adds, "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of the entire team behind Paperpal, which is continually working to support academics in their research pursuits by building and harnessing the latest AI technologies. With our user feedback-driven roadmap philosophy and continuous iteration, we aim to be the #1 writing tool of choice for academics worldwide."

Paperpal leverages secure generative AI to provide science-based insights, text suggestions, language and grammar correction, paraphrasing, translation, with plagiarism and submission readiness checks to help academics write better, faster, and move closer to publication success.

