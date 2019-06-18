Paperspace Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paperspace , a leading provider of high-performance cloud computing, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.

Paperspace Gradient, is a high-performance, cloud-based machine learning operations (MLOps) platform that enables AI teams to accelerate and scale the development and deployment of production-ready deep learning models. Gradient's development environment supports building and training models with Jupyter notebooks, Python command line, and the Gradient web interface. It provides cloud-agnostic support for end-to-end deep learning model development, management, and deployment.

Paperspace Gradient was developed to make using cloud GPU resources more accessible, painless, less expensive, and more efficient. The platform's web-based development environment obviates the need for any set-up and ongoing management of infrastructure.

The NVIDIA Inception program and its global ecosystem of deep learning experts and thought leaders will help Paperspace accelerate the development of new machine learning products and services across a host of industry verticals. The Paperspace cloud GPU infrastructure currently utilizes a wide range of NVIDIA GPUs to power its suite of products.

"Paperspace is driving the next generation of cloud AI by making high-performance computing and ML development frameworks accessible to developers of all levels of proficiency," said Dillon Erb, CEO & Co-founder, Paperspace. "Joining the NVIDIA Inception program will help us execute on our mission to make every developer an AI developer."

NVIDIA's Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.

Paperspace will be showcasing the Gradient MLOps platform at CVPR 2019, booth # 562 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA on June 18th — June 20th.

Paperspace is the leading provider of high-performance cloud computing. We offer a range of products powering everything from virtual desktops for businesses to deep learning pipelines for individual developers, startups, and enterprises. To learn more about Paperspace, please visit https://gradient.paperspace.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @hellopaperspace.

