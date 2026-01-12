PaperStreet Web Design Celebrates 25 Years of Legal Industry Innovation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PaperStreet Web Design , a leading digital marketing agency exclusively serving the legal industry, proudly announces its 25th anniversary. PaperStreet started as a one-man operation founded by attorney and entrepreneur Peter Boyd in 2001. Since those humble beginnings, they have expanded to over 30 employees and into a nationally recognized agency, having helped over 2,500 law firms throughout the United States and internationally.

PaperStreet stands out as a preferred partner for law firms aiming to strengthen their online visibility and client base through its elegant web design and advanced marketing strategies.

"On day one, the goal was to create better websites for law firms. We've expanded PaperStreet's services and team to help thousands of attorneys build their online brands since 2001, and I couldn't be prouder of our success," said Boyd. "Twenty-five years of business is proof of the outstanding clients we've been privileged to partner with, and our committed team that drives all operations."

A Legacy of Excellence in Legal Marketing

PaperStreet offers custom law firm web design , internet marketing , SEO , content writing , PPC , social , and branding services, all delivered with a strict focus on the legal market. The team of designers, developers, writers, and strategists at the company creates websites that combine visual appeal with search engine optimization and conversion efficacy.

During its 25-year history, PaperStreet has earned multiple awards, including design excellence honors and mentions in legal journals. PaperStreet's client list extends from independent attorneys to some of the nation's most prominent legal firms.

What's Next for PaperStreet?

PaperStreet demonstrates its dedication to leading legal internet marketing by constantly adapting to changes in the digital landscape. PaperStreet's 2026 initiatives will include enhanced automation tools, advanced analytics dashboards, proposal generators, and expanded video marketing services, all designed to support law firms. Additionally, we have launched a related product AttorneyReview.me , that helps clients obtain more reviews. When paired with a WordPress plugin to showcase reviews, clients receive more leads.

