Papetti Samuels Weiss "Highly Recommended" by Benchmark Litigation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papetti Samuels Weiss is pleased to announce Benchmark Litigation recognized the newly-established Scottsdale law firm as one of the top litigation firms in Arizona.

As a high-stakes business litigation firm, Papetti Samuels Weiss was established in May 2021 at the Scottsdale Quarter. After only a few months in business, Benchmark Litigation rated the firm "highly recommended," which is Benchmark's highest ranking. Only nine firms in Arizona received this rating; the other eight firms are among the most well-known and long-established law firms.

According to Benchmark Litigation, its rankings are based on extensive interviews with litigators, and clients, as well as analysis of the market's most important cases and firm developments.

"We're honored to be recognized by Benchmark Litigation just a few months after we started our firm," said Bruce Samuels, who founded the firm with Randy Papetti and Jon Weiss. "We look forward to continuing to serve our clients while we grow the firm."

On an individual level, Benchmark Litigation also recognized four Papetti Samuels Weiss lawyers, either as "Local Litigation Stars" or on the "40 & Under Hot List."

And they are...

Local Litigation Stars

Randy Papetti - Competition/Antitrust, Commercial, and Professional Liability

Bruce Samuels - Intellectual Property

Jon Weiss - White Collar Crime and Professional Liability

40 & Under Hot List

Jared Sutton - Commercial and Insurance

About Randy Papetti

Randy is a commercial litigator, with extensive and highly successful trial experience. His past accomplishments include Best Lawyers' "Lawyer of the Year" in 2014 and 2020 for "Bet-the-Company Litigation" and repeatedly being named as one of the top 50 lawyers in Arizona.

About Bruce Samuels

Bruce's creative and collaborative solutions have assisted in his rise to the top. His versatility is illustrated by being recognized in several areas by Best Lawyers in America: Commercial, Intellectual Property, Real Estate Litigation, as well as Copyrights Trademarks, and Trade Secrets. Benchmark Litigation has recognized Bruce as a "Local Litigation Star" in Intellectual Property since 2014.

About Jon Weiss

Jon has been consistently recognized by leading ratings publications as one of the top business litigation and professional liability lawyers in Arizona. His recent pro bono work has included helping college students Dreamers, Afghan political refugees, and innocent Americans who have been wrongly incarcerated while abroad.

About Jared Sutton

Jared brings a wide range of experience as a business litigator and has been recognized as a Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Star for each consecutive year since 2016. He has also been recently named to the Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation.

