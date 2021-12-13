PappaRoti Opening Fourth Franchise Location In Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PappaRoti, a popular worldwide coffee shop franchise, is excited to announce the opening of their fourth location in Michigan! PappaRoti is a coffee shop that specializes in their version of a coffee bun, a sweet Asian pastry bun that is similar to a pogaca. They have been opening franchise locations around the United States, including in Illinois and Nebraska, and now in Farmington Hills, Rochester Hills, East Lansing, and coming soon - West Dearborn.

"We are thrilled to bring our cafes to the people of Michigan," PappaRoti reps stated. "Our specialty coffee buns have been made with love for nearly 20 years in Malaysia and in franchise locations across the globe, and we can't wait to share them with Michiganders!"

"The magic begins from the moment you sink your teeth into the crispy outer layer of the bun," continues the PappaRoti rep. "This crunchy layer atop our bun is derived from a creamy concoction that has been carefully created with only the finest flour."

With the growing popularity of "Cafe Culture" and the love of freshly baked pastries in metropolitan areas, PappaRoti provides a one-of-a-kind snack experience for consumers at any time of day. PappaRoti chose to open franchise locations in Michigan because they believe in the strength of a diverse culture. They also wanted to bring coffee buns to as many people as possible! PappaRoti coffee shops are not only for those who want to try coffee buns, but also for everyone that enjoys delicious food.

There's a coffee bun for everyone when you visit a PappaRoti's cafe. You can keep things sweet and simple with the traditional Signature Bun, or you can indulge your sweet tooth with options like the Ferrero Rocher Bun, the Nuts for Nutella Bun, the Cotton Candy Bun, or the Berries Delight Bun. Each bun can be stuffed with decadent ice cream, from chocolate chip to mango, and drizzled with a variety of sauces and jams.

PappaRoti has more to offer than signature coffee and coffee buns. Customers can enjoy a variety of tasty beverages, including matcha tea, Pappauccinos (the PappaRoti spin on blended coffee drinks), smoothies, milkshakes, and fresh fruit juices.

To get your hands on your own coffee bun, you can visit these new PappaRoti locations:

Farmington Hills

35572 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48127

Rochester Hills

2595 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

West Dearborn (Coming Soon)

22224 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

East Lansing

1000 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823

About PappaRoti

Papparoti first launched its unique and delicious snack concept in Malaysia in 2003. The brand's success was secured thanks to the genuine and memorable flavor of the coffee-coated buns, as well as delectable beverages. There are currently over 400 PappaRoti eateries and kiosks throughout the world, a testament to our brand's popularity. This extremely successful chain not only provides delectable food and drink choices, but also a thrilling sensory assault! From the distinctive scent that entices consumers to the visually appealing food and frothy beverages, as well as the delicious taste that has won acclaim, PappaRoti is sure to be a smash hit in Michigan.

PappaRoti's delicious coffee caramel buns have received a lot of acclaim and are now extremely popular across China, the United Arab Emirates, and other nations. The art of pastry, while undoubtedly varied across cultures, has effectively produced a distinctive and single recipe that transcends cultural differences while appealing to an international audience. It's no secret that food brings people together from different walks of life and PappaRoti, it seems, has done just that. Now, the PappaRoti brand is expanding its horizons further to share the taste of their intensely flavorful and aromatic buns across the world.

Media Contact:

Bahaa Kaddoura

248-987-6719

[email protected]

SOURCE PappaRoti