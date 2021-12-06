PappaRoti's East Lansing Location Is Now Open

LANSING, Mich, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PappaRoti, a popular worldwide coffee shop franchise, is excited to have opened a brand new location in East Lansing! On the 25th of October, PappaRoti's newest location opened to the public, bringing with it a wide array of delicious beverages and their signature coffee buns — a pastry that is beloved across the globe. PappaRoti has been opening franchise locations around the United States, including new locations opening or coming soon to Illinois and Nebraska.

"We are delighted to bring our cafés to Lansing," a PappaRoti representative said. "For nearly 20 years, our specialty coffee buns have been lovingly crafted in Malaysia and internationally, and we can't wait to share them with Michiganders!"

"The magic begins the moment you bite into the crispy outer layer of the bun," according to a PappaRoti representative. "This crunchy layer on top of our bun is made from a creamy concoction that has been prepared with only top-quality flour and carefully created.

With the rise in popularity of "Cafe Culture" and people's enjoyment of freshly baked pastries in big cities, PappaRoti provides a unique snack experience for patrons at all hours. PappaRoti decided to establish a franchise in East Lansing because they believe in the strength of our multicultural community. They also wanted to bring coffee buns to as many people as possible! PappaRoti cafés are not only for individuals who wish to taste coffee buns, but they're also for everyone who enjoys good food.

There's a coffee bun that's sure to fit anyone's tastes when you visit a PappaRoti cafe. You can keep things sweet and simple with the traditional Signature Bun, or you can indulge your sweet tooth with decadent options like the Ferrero Rocher Bun, the Nuts for Nutella Bun, the Cotton Candy Bun, or the Berries Delight Bun. Each bun can be stuffed with delicious ice cream, from chocolate chip to mango, and drizzled with a variety of sauces and jams.

To get your hands on your own coffee bun, you can now visit PappaRoti's East Lansing location at 1000 Trowbridge Road, right off the Interstate 496 exit.

About PappaRoti

PappaRoti has been operating in the coffee shop market since 2003 when it first opened its unique and delicious food concept in Malaysia. The brand's success is attributed to the tasty coffee buns' real and memorable taste, as well as delectable beverages. PappaRoti currently has more than 400 restaurants and kiosks around the world. The delicious coffee buns from PappaRoti have earned a lot of praise and are now very popular throughout China, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries. Pastry making, while undoubtedly diverse across civilizations, has effectively developed a unique and distinctive recipe that appeals to a global audience. PappaRoti, it would appear, has done just that. Now the PappaRoti brand is taking its presence across the world one step further by bringing people from various walks of life together over a shared meal.

PappaRoti is rapidly becoming one of the most popular restaurants in Michigan, thanks to its delectable desserts and aromatic beverages that provide a sensory treat! From the distinct aroma that entices customers to the aesthetically appealing food and frothy beverages, as well as the memorable taste that has won acclaim, PappaRoti is certain to be a success in East Lansing.

