Pappas: 113,000 prepayments top $689 million

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Prepayments of next year's First Installment property tax bill have skyrocketed to $689.5 million, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.
Nearly 113,000 homeowners have already prepaid their taxes this month. In comparison, 1,775 homeowners made prepayments totaling $14.4 million in 2016.
The Office of the Cook County Treasurer, 118 N. Clark St., is open until 5 p.m. today. After that, taxpayers can drop their payments in the mail slot outside the door to Room 112. Payments left before midnight will be posted as paid on December 31, 2017.
Taxpayers can also pay online. Go to cookcountytreasurer.com and select "Prepay Your 2017 Taxes." You can use your bank account or credit card to pay. About 70 percent of all payments have been online.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pappas-113000-prepayments-top-689-million-300576232.html
SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office
