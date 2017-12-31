Pappas: 113,000 prepayments top $689 million

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Prepayments of next year's First Installment property tax bill have skyrocketed to $689.5 million, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

Nearly 113,000 homeowners have already prepaid their taxes this month. In comparison, 1,775 homeowners made prepayments totaling $14.4 million in 2016.