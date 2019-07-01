Pappas: $24.6 million in Cook County property tax refunds going to 25,000 homeowners whose bills show no balance due

CHICAGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 25,000 homeowners are receiving a Second Installment tax bill that shows a zero balance due on August 1 and are set to receive $24.6 million in refunds, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

"Nearly 90 percent of the refunds will be issued without an application," Pappas said. "To see if you are receiving a refund, visit cookcountytreasurer.com and select the purple box labeled 'Your Property Overview.' Just put in your address."

Most of the refunds go to homeowners receiving property tax exemptions, which are always applied to the Second Installment tax bill. The exemptions include: Homeowner's, Senior Citizen or Senior Assessment Freeze, Disabled Persons and Disabled Veterans.

Here is the refund schedule:

10,100 homeowners who earlier this year paid by check or online will receive a credit to their bank or credit card accounts starting July 1 through July 26, 2019 .

. 11,300 homeowners who paid through a bank/mortgage escrow account will be mailed a refund check by August 23, 2019 .

. In addition, 3,400 homeowners whose taxes were paid in cash will be mailed a refund application by July 26, 2019 , to ensure the proper party receives the refund.

Printed bills, with a due date of August 1, will be mailed today, Monday, July 1.

