Pappas: 31,000 senior citizens could apply for money-saving Cook County property tax exemptions

To check the status of your tax exemptions—or to make a payment—visit cookcountytreasurer.com and:

Select "Your Property Overview"

Enter your address or Property Index Number (PIN)

State law requires that senior citizens reapply every year for these exemptions, which are available to homeowners who are 65 years of age or older. The Senior Freeze is limited to seniors with annual household incomes of $65,000 or less. Some of the homes may no longer be eligible for the exemptions.

Applications for tax exemptions are available from the Cook County Assessor's Office. If the Assessor's Office grants the application, it will issue an adjusted bill for the Second Installment of Tax Year 2017, due August 1, 2018.

