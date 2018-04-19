Pappas: 39,100 Owners Must Pay Delinquent Cook County Property Taxes to Avoid Sale

"For most of us, our home is our biggest investment," Pappas said today. "Don't risk losing it for an unpaid bill."

Pappas' warning was for owners of homes, businesses and land with unpaid bills for Tax Year 2016 (originally due in 2017). To see if your property taxes are delinquent, go to cookcountytreasurer.com and select "Avoid the Tax Sale."

To ensure that payments are recorded before the Tax Sale begins, property owners can:

Pay at cookcountytreasurer.com by 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2018

on Pay in person with cash, certified check, cashier's check or money order. Personal checks are not accepted.

After a Tax Sale, to prevent losing title to their property, owners must repay the delinquent taxes, penalties and fees at the Cook County Clerk's Office.

