Pappas Capital Strengthens Specialized Fund Management Business With Appointment Of Karen LeVert As Venture Partner

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pappas Capital, a leading investor in early-stage life sciences companies, has appointed Karen LeVert as Venture Partner to help lead the expansion of the firm's Specialized Fund Management business, with a focus on identifying attractive investment opportunities in agricultural and other related technologies. Ms. LeVert has a proven track record of progressing early stage technologies from university research labs to commercialization, and most recently co-founded two independent innovation labs, Southeast TechInventures, Inc. (STI) and Ag TechInventures, LLC (AgTI).

"Karen is a highly accomplished entrepreneur, whose significant experience developing early stage companies and meaningful impact on the Research Triangle community will be invaluable as we expand our Specialized Fund Management business and diversify our exposure to all sectors of the life sciences industry," said Art Pappas, CEO and Managing Partner of Pappas Capital. "We are excited by the tremendous investment opportunity agricultural technology presents, particularly in North Carolina, and look forward to harnessing Karen's skillsets as we seek to develop innovative investment solutions customized to meet the strategic needs of our investors."

Ms. LeVert added, "I am pleased to join Pappas Capital, with its enviable track record of advancing life sciences companies and talented team of investment professionals. I know first-hand the challenges entrepreneurs face in receiving initial funding and am pleased to partner with Pappas to help fill a market need by sourcing and executing on investments in early stage companies that have potential to change the world."

Ms. LeVert has over 25 years of leadership experience in executive management, start-ups, and technology commercialization spanning the corporate and entrepreneurial worlds. Before founding STI and AgTI, she launched and successfully sold a franchise bioremediation company and co-founded a Silicon Valley-based software company. She began her career working in technology for a Fortune-500 insurance company. Ms. LeVert received a BBA in Information Technology from Eastern Michigan University and an MBA from the University of Dayton.

About Pappas Capital

Founded in 1994, Pappas Capital invests exclusively in innovative life sciences companies with a focus on biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, drug delivery, medical devices and related ventures, across the United States and Canada. Pappas Capital has raised more than $540 million and has guided the launch or development of more than 85 companies. In addition to its Pappas Ventures funds, the firm manages customized investment vehicles for third parties through its Specialized Fund Management Group and works with academic institutions in developing innovation through its Translational Medicine Research Initiative. For more information, please visit: www.pappas-capital.com.

