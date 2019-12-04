Pappas: Download your Cook County property tax bill due March 3rd at cookcountytreasurer.com if you want to pay this year

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next year's First Installment Cook County property tax bills are available on cookcountytreasurer.com , three months before the due date, Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

Tax Year 2019 First Installment taxes, due March 3, 2020, are 55 percent of the previous year's total tax, Pappas said. Property owners should consult with a tax professional about income tax deductions for this year.

"By knowing now what the tax bill is, homeowners can decide whether to pay next year's taxes before December 31," Pappas said.

You may look up your tax bill on cookcountytreasurer.com by using your address or 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN). The website is the most convenient way to pay.

To make a payment, go to cookcountytreasurer.com :

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Enter your address or PIN

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

The Treasurer's Office accepts partial payments. However, all taxes must be paid by the due date to avoid the interest charge of 1.5 percent per month mandated by Illinois law.

