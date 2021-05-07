Pappas teams up with Candace Jordan and Luxe Bloom on Mother's Day

CHICAGO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 9, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Cook County Treasurer Pappas and Media Personality "Candid" Candace Jordan will host a Mother's Day celebration on the northwest corner of Michigan and Chicago Avenues.

Luxe Bloom, a Chicago-based floral company, has partnered with JCDecaux Chicago to install a two-sided floral display and give families the chance to take Instagram photos with a #DearMom theme this Mother's Day.

"The entire community should come together and take care of our city and its neighborhoods. The Magnificent Mile has long been one of the most iconic destinations in Chicago," Pappas said. "It is nice to see a local small business like Luxe Bloom invest in beautifying our city."

Pappas and Jordan, accompanied by prominent community leaders will give away more than 500 Ecuadorian roses to honor the mothers and women of Chicago, promote the beautification of the Magnificent Mile and support local Chicago businesses.

Joining Pappas and Jordan are:

Shelley Rosen , CEO and Founder of Luxe Bloom

, CEO and Founder of Luxe Bloom Humberto Jimenez , Consul General of Ecuador

, Consul General of Yvette Moyo , Chairman/CEO Real Men Charities

, Chairman/CEO Real Men Charities Marco Polo Valladolid , President Mexican Civic Society of Illinois

, President Mexican Civic Society of Sam Ma , Honorary Chair of the American-Asian Association

, Honorary Chair of the American-Asian Association Marta Farion , President Kyiv-Mohyla Foundation of America

, President Kyiv-Mohyla Foundation of America Kina Bagovska, Director Magura Bulgarian Cultural Center

Nanta Buranakanchana , Asian American Coalition of Chicago

"American small businesses like ours have been through so much this year," said Shelley Rosen, Founder of Luxe Bloom. "By building this floral wall we are giving back and beautifying our local community while honoring moms and her family."

"There is nothing that makes me prouder than to say I'm a Chicagoan. We have to keep our city up to the standards we have all come to expect so I'm happy to play a small part in this beautification and community effort with Maria, a true champion for our city."-- Candace Jordan

