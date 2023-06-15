Pappas to be joined by Black Men United, Bloom 'N Toss and "Candid" Candace Jordan for a pre-Father's Day giveaway on Michigan Avenue

News provided by

Cook County Treasurer's Office

15 Jun, 2023, 08:15 ET

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, Black Men United and media personality "Candid" Candace Jordan will take part in a pre-Father's Day giveaway on Chicago's North Michigan Avenue Saturday, June 17.

The giveaway will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Pearson Street, the day before Father's Day.

Among the giveaway items: sunglasses and key chains donated by Subaru; Frito-Lay Potato Chips donated by the PepsiCo and the Menasha Packaging Co.; peonies from Chicago-based flower distributor Kennicott Brothers; and assorted flowers and plants from Bloom 'N Toss, a company that repurposes and donates flowers to local nursing homes and charitable organizations.

"We gave away flowers and chocolates for moms on Mother's Day, so it's only fair that we celebrate dads this weekend," Pappas said. "We are thrilled to have Black Men United with us. These men are committed to strengthening and empowering the role of fathers in families and communities."

Black Men United is a national community service organization that focuses on the restoration and rebuilding of Black communities.

Jordan writes Chicago's first and longest-running lifestyle blog at candidcandace.com and is an associate publisher at Chicago Star Media.

         

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

