Pappas: Total debts of local governments in Cook County soar to more than $157 billion

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The total debts and liabilities of all local governments in Cook County have shot up from $131.6 billion in December, 2016, to $157.1 billion in January, 2020, Treasurer Maria Pappas said today. The property tax bill due March 3, 2020, shows property owners how that touches their pocketbooks.

"The tax bills give each homeowner a snapshot of the financial challenges facing each of their local governments," Pappas said. "Many times, it is not a pretty picture."

Anywhere from five to 13 taxing districts — local governments and school districts — levy taxes on a given property, Pappas explained. On the front of every bill is a section called "Taxing District Debt and Financial Data," which provides detailed information for each taxing district, including:

Money owed by your taxing districts

Pension and health care amounts promised by your taxing districts

Amount of pension and health care shortage

Percentage of pension and health care costs taxing districts can pay

Pappas' Debt Study, with more detailed information, is available at cookcountytreasurer.com.

The First Installment for Tax Year 2019 is due March 3, 2020. The First Installment is always 55 percent of the prior year's total taxes. About 1.7 million property tax bills have been mailed to owners of homes, businesses and land, Pappas said. Property owners can download a copy of the new bill by going to cookcountytreasurer.com.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

Related Links

http://www.cookcountytreasurer.com

