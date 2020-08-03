Pappas: Worried about how to pay your Cook County property taxes today? You can stop worrying!

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Installment of Cook County property taxes is due today, but property owners can pay without late fees through October 1, 2020, Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

"If you are worried about how to pay your property taxes today, you can stop!" Pappas said. "You have two additional months to figure out how to juggle your bills."

Property owners can make partial payments to avoid making one big payment on October 1. Any balance due on the Second Installment after that date will be charged 1.5 percent per month, as required by law.

To download a copy of your tax bill or to make a payment, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number (PIN)

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

You may also use cookcountytreasurer.com to:

Search $75 million in available refunds going back 20 years

in available refunds going back 20 years See if you are missing out on $34 million in senior exemptions going back four years

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

Related Links

https://www.cookcountytreasurer.com/

