Pappas: Your Cook County property tax bill is online two weeks early

CHICAGO, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The property tax bills due August 1, 2018, have already been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com, where property owners can pay for free, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today. The bills are available about two weeks before they will be mailed.
A growing number of property owners like the convenience of paying their taxes at cookcountytreasurer.com, where payments now exceed those made at bank branches.
"No cash. No check. No stamp. No line," Pappas said.
There is no longer a charge for owners who pay online from their bank accounts. Fees do apply to credit card payments. To make a payment, go to cookcountytreasurer.com and:
- Select "Make an Online Payment"
- Enter your address or Property Index Number (PIN)
You may also use the website to:
- Download a copy of your Tax Bill
- Search $94 million in available refunds
- Check property tax exemptions, which can lower your taxes.
Pappas said printed bills, with a due date of August 1, are to be mailed at the beginning of July. "Don't wait. Go to cookcountytreasurer.com and pay now," she added.
