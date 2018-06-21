Pappas: Your Cook County property tax bill is online two weeks early

"No cash. No check. No stamp. No line," Pappas said.

There is no longer a charge for owners who pay online from their bank accounts. Fees do apply to credit card payments. To make a payment, go to cookcountytreasurer.com and:

Select "Make an Online Payment"

Enter your address or Property Index Number (PIN)

You may also use the website to:

Download a copy of your Tax Bill

Search $94 million in available refunds

in available refunds Check property tax exemptions, which can lower your taxes.

Pappas said printed bills, with a due date of August 1, are to be mailed at the beginning of July. "Don't wait. Go to cookcountytreasurer.com and pay now," she added.

