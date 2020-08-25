Papros dramatically increases efficacy of SCIP submissions by offering supplementary depth to traditional material declarations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Papros Inc, a leader in supply chain management has created a supplementary instrument it has called the Bill of Complex Objects and Components (BoCC) to supplement the traditional 175x series of material declarations to obtain the desired depth needed for SCIP database submissions for multilevel BoMs (Bill of materials). The 175x have so far been a linear flattened dataset, so the BoCC allows the mapping necessary to take the linearized representation and do the multilevel mapping needed for SCIP and Article 33(1).



For educational purposes, Papros has created and is distributing brief clips that describe this methodology. It is forecast to dramatically increase the efficiency and efficacy of user submissions to the SCIP database. The SCIP database is to be repository of all articles sold or placed on the market in the EU and will be maintained by ECHA, the European Chemicals agency. The links are:



www.paprosdata.com/trng/GMT20200816-183137_N-Nagaraj-_1920x1080.MP4



http://www.paprosdata.com/trng/SCIP_resource_news.htm



The Papros brings a robust process in the submissions. It has been offering the support for SCIP from the very first meeting. In addition Papros also supports conversions from several existing supply chain formats for data such as IPC 1752A or the new 1752B or 1754 or the IEC 62474 are supported along with supplementary data which is merged and a SCIP format is created and the data can be submitted manually or by system to system (S2S) direct submission.



Papros the company behind the popular supply chain offering MRPRO™, the platform known universally as being the "Best Conflict Minerals platform" that enables companies to continue to relentlessly ensure their supplies of certain minerals are not tainted in their origins.



About Papros Inc: Papros Inc. has been committed to providing Total Environmental Management solutions to US and International companies. "Optimizing the Greenback and the Green Environment" has been the slogan of Papros Inc. since its inception more than thirty-four years ago.

