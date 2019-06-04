Papua New Guinea as the Season Two Opener of The Hit Television Show, "Epic Trails"

"Epic Trails" host, Eric Hanson, spent over a week in Papua New Guinea venturing on foot into the vastly untouched, raw nature of the country exploring the diverse landscapes and colorful culture. The episode features Hanson's expeditions, from his trek on the famous and historically-significant Kokoda Track led by PNG Trekking Adventures , to his experiences around the remote yet luxury Rondon Ridge , a Trans Niugini Tours property in the heart of the Highlands.

"When it boils right down to it, PNG is one of the most interesting locations I've ever traveled to—unique in every sense. There is no question that it is worth the trip to experience the mystique of Papua New Guinea," Hanson says.

Tune in tonight for the exciting premiere of "Epic Trails" highlighting Papua New Guinea! Following close behind the launch on FOX Sports Network, Season 2 of "Epic Trails" will begin airing on Outside TV.

"Epic Trails" fans can access more inspiring content on the "Epic Trail's" Facebook page , Instagram account and blog . Subscribers to the show's YouTube Channel, BackpackingTV , will enjoy a steady release of new content including behind-the-scenes VLOGS from "Epic Trails" film shoots, backpacking tips, answers to subscriber questions, and episodes of " Trackin' Dirt " – an exciting new digital series being released in conjunction with "Epic Trails".

About Papua New Guinea:

Papua New Guinea (PNG) is one of the last frontiers of adventure travel, providing an unparalleled array of natural beauty, exotic wildlife and cultural tradition. Located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, the independent nation of PNG is 100 miles north of Australia and slightly larger than the state of California. With over eight hundred distinct languages and a population of eight million, travelers can immerse themselves in a vibrant collection of cultural possibilities. Papua New Guinea offers a range of vacation activities from hiking remote jungle trails, cruising the mighty Sepik river, surfing the waves of New Ireland, fishing some 8,000 miles of coastline and experiencing some of the world's best scuba diving amongst coral reefs, wrecks, walls and caves.

About "Epic Trails": "Epic Trails" is an exciting and inspiring adventure travel TV series that follows host, Eric Hanson, as he explores the people, places, and adventures surrounding the world's top trails. Each 30-minute episode airs on Outside TV and the FOX Sports regional networks. Season 1 episodes have aired over 680 times since the series debut in 2018. Learn more about the series at www.epictrailstv.com . Networks interested in carrying "Epic Trails" are encouraged to reach out to Heliconia's Vice-President, Brendan Mark, at brendan@helipress.com .

About Heliconia: Heliconia is an award-winning video production company that specializes in outdoor productions. For 21 years Heliconia has helped industry-leading brands, and some of the world's top tourism authorities, communicate their marketing message in a unique, and inspiring way. Heliconia offers custom video production services and produces seven unique television series which air on such networks as Sportsman Channel, FOX Sports, Outside TV, Nautical Channel, and World Fishing Network. Heliconia is also a leader in online video productions, with over 272,000 YouTube subscribers and 66 million views. See all Heliconia's work at www.helipress.com .

