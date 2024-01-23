Pär Åström to leave Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group

23 Jan, 2024, 02:46 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pär Åström, President of the Gardena Division, has decided to take a position outside of Husqvarna Group. His last day at Husqvarna Group is planned to be June 30, 2024.

"We thank Pär Åström for his contributions to Gardena and Husqvarna Group. During Pär Åström's leadership the Gardena division has grown to become the global leader in residential watering and strengthened its position as a leading gardening brand", says Pavel Hajman, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

Pär Åström joined Husqvarna Group in 2013. He has held several senior management positions and has been a member of Group Management since 2015. The recruitment of Pär's successor will start immediately.

For additional information, please contact:
Media
Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communications
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected] 

Investors
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3913224/2553908.pdf

