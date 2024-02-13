Par Excellence STEM Academy Receives The Success for All Foundation (SFA) "Dr. Robert Slavin Success for All Award"

NEWARK, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Success for All Foundation (SFA), a program committed to fostering student success and school improvement, proudly presents the esteemed "Dr. Robert Slavin Success for All Award" to Par Excellence STEM Academy. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Par Excellence's exceptional commitment to implementing the Success for All program and attaining extraordinary levels of academic achievement.

Par Excellence STEM Academy, nestled in Newark, Ohio, exemplifies the core principles of the Success for All program through its unwavering commitment to student achievement. Over the past 13 years, Par Excellence has become a beacon of academic success, defying odds and surpassing expectations.

Initially, in 2011, faced with the looming threat of closure and a stark reality where only 25% of students performed at grade level, Par Excellence Academy embarked on a transformative journey guided by the structures of the Success for All program. Under the guidance of school leaders, Sarah Arends the Reading Facilitator and Federal Grant Coordinator, Samantha Wood the Math Facilitator and Instructional Leader, and Gisele James the Superintendent, Par Excellence has wholeheartedly adopted the SFA methodology, integrating vital components such as cooperative learning, research-proven instruction, consistency, structure, and collaboration across all operational aspects.

Through diligent implementation of the SFA program, Par Excellence Academy witnessed a remarkable turnaround in student achievement. From modest beginnings, the school's dedication to fostering a culture of academic excellence propelled student performance to unprecedented heights. Notably, they achieved a remarkable 73% of students reading at or above grade level, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards fidelity.

Par Excellence STEM Academy's transformative success extends beyond mere academic achievement. By fostering strong connections with parents, engaging the community as partners, and prioritizing proactive measures to address attendance and behavior, the school has cultivated a nurturing environment where every student thrives.

In recognition of their outstanding achievements, Par Excellence STEM Academy has consistently outperformed state averages in reading and math, closing achievement gaps and empowering students from all backgrounds to excel. Through their unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence, the school has emerged as a true exemplar of the Success for All program.

As they continue to chart a path towards even greater heights of success, Par Excellence STEM Academy serves as an inspiration to schools nationwide, demonstrating the transformative power of the Success for All program in unlocking the full potential of every student.

The Success for All Foundation proudly celebrates Par Excellence STEM Academy's remarkable accomplishments and looks forward to witnessing the continued success of its students for years to come.

