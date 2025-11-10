Par Health Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Par Health, Inc. ("Par Health" or the "Company"), a generic pharmaceuticals and sterile injectables company committed to delivering essential medicines, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. As was announced in a separate press release today, Par Health completed its spin-off from Mallinckrodt plc ("Mallinckrodt")1 and comprises the combined generics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and sterile injectable portfolios of Mallinckrodt and Endo, Inc. ("Endo")2 following their merger in July 2025.

"While we experienced competitive pressures in opioid medications and certain sterile injectables that impacted our third quarter results, we delivered double-digit growth in lidocaine patches, finished dose attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and addiction treatment products, and bulk acetaminophen, underscoring the importance of our diversified business," said Stephen Welch, President and CEO. "As Par Health begins a new chapter as an independent company, we are focused on optimizing our operations, particularly in sterile injectables, aggressively pursuing continued post-merger synergies and unlocking the commercial potential of our portfolio. With extensive manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, a commitment to quality and a deeply experienced team, we believe Par Health will deliver long-term growth and profitability by addressing the demand for essential medicines."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GAAP Financial Results (Unaudited)

Par Health's financial results included in this release on a GAAP and pro forma basis were derived based on the performance of Par Health as a component of Parent company3, which included:

Mallinckrodt's historical Specialty Generics segment for all periods;

segment for all periods; Endo's historical Generic Pharmaceuticals segment beginning July 31, 2025; and

segment beginning July 31, 2025; and Endo's historical Sterile Injectables segment beginning July 31, 2025.

Accordingly, Par Health's consolidated operating results on a GAAP basis for the third quarter ended September 26, 2025[4] reflect the inclusion of three months of Mallinckrodt's Specialty Generics segment, two months of Endo's Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and two months of Endo's Sterile Injectables segment. References herein to financial results in the third quarter of 2024 on a GAAP basis reflect only Mallinckrodt's Specialty Generics segment.

Par Health's totalnet revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $337.1 million, a 53.6% increase compared to $219.5 million in the third quarter of 2024:

Generic Pharmaceuticals net revenue was $289.9 million, a 32.1% increase compared to $219.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

net revenue was $289.9 million, a 32.1% increase compared to $219.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. Sterile Injectables net revenue was $47.2 million, with no comparable net revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 was $80.1 million, a 10.0% increase compared to $72.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Par Health had $230 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on the spin date. Using the spin date cash balance and the Company's pro forma combined adjusted trailing 12-month EBITDA as of the end of the third quarter of 2025, the Company's net leverage ratio was approximately 2.7x. Currently, the Company's top priority for capital allocation is reducing leverage.

Pro Forma Combined Results (Unaudited)

The following supplemental, unaudited pro forma combined information presents Par Health's results of operations as if Mallinckrodt's historical Specialty Generics segment, Endo's historical Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and Endo's historical Sterile Injectables segment had been combined during the third quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024.

Par Health's pro forma combined totalnet revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $388.5 million, a 5.3% decrease compared to $410.4 million in the third quarter of 2024:

Generic Pharmaceuticals pro forma combined net revenue was $328.0 million in the third quarter, essentially flat compared to $330.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company delivered double-digit year-over-year growth in key products including lidocaine patches, finished dose attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and addiction treatment products and bulk acetaminophen (APAP), offset by competitive pressures in other portfolio areas, particularly finished dosage opioid medications.

pro forma combined net revenue was $328.0 million in the third quarter, essentially flat compared to $330.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company delivered double-digit year-over-year growth in key products including lidocaine patches, finished dose attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and addiction treatment products and bulk acetaminophen (APAP), offset by competitive pressures in other portfolio areas, particularly finished dosage opioid medications. Sterile Injectables pro forma combined net revenue was $60.5 million, compared to $80.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 24.5%. The Company's launch of ADRENALIN® Ready-to-Use premixed IV bags in 2mg, 5mg and 10mg concentrations partially offset the impact of competitive pressures on price and volume of VASOSTRICT® and ADRENALIN vials.

The Company's pro forma combined adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 was $76.5 million, a 38.8% decrease compared to $125.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline and changes to product mix, particularly in the sterile injectables business, as well as in the opioid medication business. The decline was also the result of significantly higher manufacturing costs; increased operating expenses due to investments in research and development to support the Company's sterile injectables pipeline; and increased legal spend, all compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Outlook

The Company plans to provide guidance for full-year 2026 in early 2026.

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this release for a discussion of non-GAAP measures and reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, pro forma combined net revenues, pro forma combined adjusted EBITDA and net leverage, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations.

The Company has provided these adjusted financial measures because they are used by management, along with financial measures in accordance with GAAP, to evaluate the Company's operating performance and liquidity. In addition, the Company believes that they will be used by investors to measure Par Health's operating results. Management believes that presenting these adjusted measures provides useful information about the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

Legacy Mallinckrodt Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") and adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of the operational performance of the business. Adjustments to GAAP amounts include, as applicable to each measure, interest expense, net; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; combination, integration, and other related expenses; restructuring charges, net; liabilities management and separation costs; gains/losses on debt extinguishment; gains/losses on divestitures; income from discontinued operations; fresh-start inventory-related expenses; business combination inventory-related expense; share-based compensation; and other items identified by the Company.

Legacy Endo Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, net income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization, including amortization of intangible assets and of inventory step-up adjustments, certain employee-related charges, including earn-outs, separation, retention, or relocation costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs of executed deals and integration or disintegration-related costs, certain amounts related to strategic review initiatives, certain cost reduction initiatives such as separation benefits, continuity payments and other exit costs, asset impairment charges, certain costs incurred in connection with debt or equity-financing activities, such as non-capitalizable transaction costs incurred in connection with a successful financing transaction and gains or losses associated with early repayments, extinguishment or modification of Endo's debt instruments, litigation-related and other contingent matters, certain legal costs, gains or losses from the sales of businesses and other assets, gains or losses associated with discontinued operations, net of tax, foreign currency gains or losses on intercompany financing arrangements, reorganization items, net; stock-based compensation, and certain other items

Pro Forma Combined Net Revenues

Pro forma combined net revenues represent net revenues as if Mallinckrodt's historical Specialty Generics segment, Endo's historical Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and Endo's historical Sterile Injectables segment had been combined during the third quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024.

Pro Forma Combined Adjusted EBITDA

Pro forma combined adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA as if Mallinckrodt's historical Specialty Generics segment, Endo's historical Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and Endo's historical Sterile Injectables segment had been combined during the third quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, applying the legacy Adjusted EBITDA definitions of the respective companies set forth above for periods prior to the acquisition date.

Net Leverage

Net leverage represents the Company's total debt less non-restricted cash on hand, divided by trailing twelve-month adjusted pro forma combined EBITDA. This metric is presented on a "standard" basis and is not calculated in accordance with debt covenant compliance requirements. It is intended to provide investors with a simplified view of the Company's financial leverage using readily available liquidity.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the statements by Mr. Welch and any statements relating to financial guidance, expectations, plans or projections, supply disruptions, pipeline development or realignment, product launches and submissions, strategic priorities, improving performance, revenue growth, competition, demand and any other statements that refer to expected, estimated, predicted or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are examples of forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Par Health's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Par Health may not currently be able to predict. Although Par Health believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: with respect to the combination of Endo and Mallinckrodt and the separation of Par Health, changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions; changes in legislation or regulations; global political changes; our use of artificial intelligence and data science; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; the impacts of competition; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes; health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; litigation; the performance including the approval, introduction and consumer and physician acceptance of current and new products; the performance of third parties upon whom we rely for goods and services; issues associated with our supply chain; our ability to develop and expand our product pipeline and to launch new products and to continue to develop the market for sterile injectable or generic products; and the timely and successful implementation of business development opportunities and/or any other strategic priorities. Par Health assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Par Health

Par Health is a pharmaceutical company focused on Elevating the Essentials™. We develop, manufacture, and deliver high-quality generic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and sterile injectable products across a broad range of therapeutic areas, dosage forms, and delivery technologies. With a vertically integrated, U.S.-advantaged manufacturing network and over 4,000 global employees, we are committed to reliability, integrity and operational excellence because we believe great healthcare is built on getting the essentials right. To learn more, please visit parhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

1 Prior to the completion of the spin-off, Mallinckrodt was the parent entity ("Parent") of what is now Par Health. 2 Converted to Endo, LP subsequent to the completion of Mallinckrodt and Endo's merger. 3 For periods prior to November 10, 2025, Par Health financial results represented the Specialty Generics segment of legacy Mallinckrodt and the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and Sterile Injectables segment of legacy Endo. Par Health's standalone historical financial statements for periods prior to spin effectiveness on November 10, 2025 will be prepared on a "carve-out" basis and may differ materially from the amounts presented herein. 4 Mallinckrodt historically reported its results based on a "52-53 week" year ending on the last Friday of December. The three months ended September 26, 2025 and September 27, 2024 were both thirteen-week periods. Endo historically reported its results on a calendar year end basis, with the third quarter 2025 ending on September 30, 2025 and the third quarter 2024 ending on June 27, 2024. The results are combined herein given the difference in fiscal year end of Mallinckrodt and Endo is less than one quarter.

PAR HEALTH, INC.(1) NON-GAAP PRO FORMA COMBINED SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET REVENUES (unaudited, in millions)





























As Reported

Pro Forma

Adjustments(2)

Non-GAAP

Pro Forma

Combined

As Reported

Pro Forma

Adjustments(3)

Non-GAAP

Pro Forma

Combined



Three Months Ended September 26, 2025

Three Months Ended September 27, 2024 Opioids

$ 70.4

$ —

$ 70.4

$ 85.9

$ —

$ 85.9 ADHD

48.9

—

48.9

41.3

—

41.3 Addiction treatment

22.5

—

22.5

18.1

—

18.1 Lidoderm AG

33.7

14.6

48.3

—

32.8

32.8 Other

47.3

23.5

70.8

0.9

78.0

78.9 Finished Dosage Generics

222.8

38.1

260.9

146.2

110.8

257.0 APAP

44.6

—

44.6

40.0

—

40.0 Controlled substances

18.9

—

18.9

27.2

—

27.2 Other

3.6

—

3.6

6.1

—

6.1 API

67.1

—

67.1

73.3

—

73.3 Generics

289.9

38.1

328.0

219.5

110.8

330.3

























Aplisol

11.6

2.6

14.2

—

15.3

15.3 Adrenalin

11.5

3.4

14.9

—

21.5

21.5 Vasostrict

4.8

1.7

6.5

—

15.4

15.4 Other sterile injectables

19.3

5.6

24.9

—

27.9

27.9 Sterile Injectables

47.2

13.3

60.5

—

80.1

80.1 Net revenues

$ 337.1

$ 51.4

$ 388.5

$ 219.5

$ 190.9

$ 410.4



(1) Represents the combination of Mallinckrodt's legacy Specialty Generics segment and Endo's legacy Generic Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables segments Adjusted EBITDA and the impacts of the Pro Forma Adjustments. (2) Represents Endo's net sales in its Generic Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables segments for the month of July 2025 as derived from its internal accounting records. (3) Represents Endo's net sales in its Generic Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables segments, as reported in Endo's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

PAR HEALTH, INC. NON-GAAP PRO FORMA COMBINED ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in millions)













As Reported

Pro Forma

Adjustments(4)

Pro Forma

Adjusted

EBITDA

As Reported

Pro Forma

Adjustments(5)

Pro Forma

Adjusted

EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 26, 2025

Three Months Ended September 27, 2024 GAAP Historical Generics Segment Operating Income $ 51.1

$ 7.8

$ 58.9

$ 42.0

$ 30.1

$ 72.1 GAAP Historical Sterile Injectables Operating (Loss) Income (22.2)

(14.6)

(36.8)

—

$ 18.7

18.7 Allocated Corporate Costs (1.6)





(1.6)

(0.1)

$ —

(0.1) Adjustments:



















— Fresh-start inventory related expense —

—

—

21.1

—

21.1 Business combination inventory step up 32.6

—

32.6

—

—

— Depreciation and amortization 19.5

3.2

22.7

9.8

8.1

17.9 Restructuring and related charges, net —

—

—

—

—

— Share-based compensation 0.3

—

0.3

—

—

— Change in contingent consideration fair value —

—

—

—

—

— Reorganization items, net —

—

—

—

—

— Other expense (income), net 0.4

—

0.4

—

(3.0)

(3.0) Acquired IPR&D —

—

—





(1.7)

(1.7) Adjusted EBITDA $ 80.1

$ (3.6)

$ 76.5

$ 72.8

$ 52.2

$ 125.0



(4) Represents the inclusion of Endo's results for the month of July, 2025, as derived from its internal accounting records (5) Represents the inclusion of Endo's results for the three months ended September 30, 2024

PAR HEALTH COMBINED NON-GAAP PRO FORMA NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO: (unaudited, in millions)





September 26, 2025 Total debt principal outstanding $ 1,200.0 Plus: Finance lease liabilities (undiscounted) 19.9 Less: Unrestricted cash 230.0 Net debt $ 989.9





Twelve Months Ended

September 26, 2025 Pro Forma Trailing Twelve Months September 26, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA $ 366.8



Net Debt Leverage Ratio: 2.7

PAR HEALTH COMBINED NON-GAAP PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in millions)











Period Ending

Specialty Generics

Adjusted EBITDA (1) Endo Generics and

Sterile Injectables

Adjusted EBITDA (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments(2) Pro Forma Non-

GAAP Combined

Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Month Pro Forma September 26, 2025

$ 262.9 $ 116.5 $ (12.6) $ 366.8 Three Months Ended September 26, 2025

80.1 — (3.6) 76.5 Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

54.6 46.0

100.6 Three Months Ended March 28, 2025

67.2 19.8 — 87.0 Three Months Ended December 27, 2024

61.0 50.7 — 111.7



(1) The supplemental financial information contains Adjusted EBITDA, which is considered a "Non-GAAP" financial measure under the applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and regulations, together with the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Management strongly encourages readers to review the Company's audited and unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. (2) Pro Forma Adjustments include the inclusion of Endo results for the month of July 2025, as derived from its internal accounting records, the impact of $35 million annual dissynergies and certain adjustments to legal expenses in the historical periods presented.

MALLINCKRODT PLC SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited, in millions)

















Three Months

Ended

September

26, 2025

Three Months

Ended June

27, 2025

Three Months

Ended March

28, 2025

Three Months

Ended

December

27, 2024 Specialty Generics Segment Operating Income per SEC Filings3 $ 51.1

$ 44.5

$ 59.0

$ 50.5 Sterile Injectables Operating Loss (22.2)

—

—

— Allocated corporate costs (1.2)

—

(2.2)

(0.1) Adjustments:













Business combination inventory step up 32.6

—

—

— Depreciation and Amortization 19.5

9.8

9.8

10.5 Share-based compensation 0.3

0.3

0.6

0.1 Specialty Generics Adjusted EBITDA $ 80.1

$ 54.6

$ 67.2

$ 61.0



(3) As disclosed in Mallinckrodt's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 27, 2025 (Successor), management measures and evaluates the Company's operating segments based on segment net sales and operating income. Certain amounts that management considers to be non-recurring or non-operational are excluded from segment operating income because the chief operating decision maker evaluates the operating results of the segments excluding such items. These items may include, but are not limited to corporate and unallocated expenses, combination, integration, and other related costs, and liabilities management and separation costs. Although these amounts are excluded from segment operating income, as applicable, they are included in reported consolidated operating loss and are reflected in the reconciliations presented below. Although these amounts are excluded from segment operating income, as applicable, they are included in reported consolidated operating loss. Management believes that the segment operating income is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure for the segment Adjusted EBITDA.

ENDO, INC. GXSI COMBINED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited, in millions)

















Three Months

Ended June

30, 2025

Three Months

Ended March

30, 2025

Three Months

Ended

December

31, 2024 GxSI Combined Segment Operating Income per SEC(4)

$ 35.2

$ 11.3

$ 36.2 Adjustments:











Acquired in-process research and development

(0.1)

(2.6)

— Depreciation and Amortization

10.7

10.8

14.2 Share-based compensation

0.2

0.3

0.3 GxSI Combined Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46.0

$ 19.8

$ 50.7



(4) As disclosed in Endo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (Successor), management measures and evaluates Endo's operating segments based on segment adjusted income (loss) from operations before income tax. Certain amounts that management considers to be non-recurring or non-operational are excluded from segment adjusted income (loss) from operations before income tax because the chief operating decision maker evaluates the operating results of the segments excluding such items. These items may include, but are not limited to acquired in-process research and development charges; acquisition-related and integration items, including transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; cost reduction and integration-related initiatives such as separation benefits, continuity payments, other exit costs and certain costs associated with integrating an acquired company's operations; certain amounts related to strategic review initiatives; asset impairment charges; amortization of intangible assets; inventory step-up recorded as part of our acquisitions; litigation-related and other contingent matters; certain legal costs; gains or losses from early termination of debt; debt modification costs; gains or losses from the sales of businesses and other assets; foreign currency gains or losses on intercompany financing arrangements; reorganization items, net (in the Predecessor periods); and certain other items. Although these amounts are excluded from segment adjusted income (loss) from operations before income tax, as applicable, they are included in reported consolidated operating loss and are reflected in the reconciliations presented above. Management believes that the segment operating income is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure for the segment Adjusted EBITDA.

