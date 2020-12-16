PAR Pays It Forward, Donates to Feeding America

PAR has announced that Feeding America is the recipient of its annual Pay It Forward program! Tweet this

PAR surveyed its Customers throughout the month of November, asking them to choose their favorite organization from a list. Most PAR Customers are involved in psychological assessment, educational assessment, or mental health work. Now that results have been tallied, PAR is proud to announce that on behalf of its Customers, a $5,000 donation will be made to Feeding America.

"Feeding America is doing work that is vitally important," said Greco. "With the difficulties faced by so many this year, we are grateful to contribute toward that purpose."

To learn more about PAR, visit www.parinc.com.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past four decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

