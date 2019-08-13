Parabel Announces Breakthrough Solution to Plant Based Foods in Pure Protein Hydrolysate

The ingredient contains 65-70% hydrolyzed protein, is highly functional and can be used in meat analogues which is a burgeoning market. It also contains a complete Amino Acid profile which, together with the high digestibility of a hydrolyzed protein, make it a perfect solution for the sports protein industry. It is free from food allergens and is certified Non-GMO.

Water Lentils are a sustainable choice for manufacturers looking for plant-based options and addressing concerns about the food system's impact on climate. Water Lentils produce a higher yield of protein than any other crop due to daily harvests and the technology is highly scalable. The minimal process takes 30 minutes from farm to table and no chemicals are used during processing. Parabel has 96 patents for its technology in growing and processing Water Lentils.

Anthony Tiarks, Parabel's CEO, says "The water lentil hydrolysate has a superb functionality especially compared to other minimally processed ingredients. In conjunction with its complete Amino Acid profile and high digestibility it will be an easy drop-in solution to everything plant-based - from burgers and sausages to sports nutrition and beverages."

Parabel's LENTEIN® product line includes a protein hydrolysate, plant milk, superfood and flour. LENTEIN received the no objections letter from the FDA in 2018. The LENTEIN superfood has received multiple awards around the world and is on the shelf today in several supplement brands.

Parabel is finalizing its second farm bringing the capacity for LENTEIN plant protein to 3500 MT per year. The location of the 2 farms and the pilot plant are in an Opportunity Zone and close to the company headquarters in Vero Beach, Florida.

Parabel USA Inc., based in Vero Beach, Florida, grows and processes water lentils into LENTEIN® plant protein. The company provides plant-based, Non-GMO ingredients, through its hydroponic system, as well as promoting environmental benefits, community investment and global food security. For more information about Parabel email media@parabel.com or please visit www.parabel.com

