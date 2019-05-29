Parabel Reaches Successful Milestone Producing Water Lentil Milk

Peter Sherlock, Parabel's CTO, says, "We are all elated to have achieved this breakthrough innovation. Our lentil milk is similar in color to regular milk and captures the extraordinary, high quality protein and mineral benefits of water lentils while containing no allergens. The milk froths and foams effectively. This innovative addition also retains the same high level of sustainability as the rest of our product range."

The plant-based milk market has continued to grow over the years, now accounting for 15% of total milk sales in the USA, and is set to grow at a double digit rate over the next few years.

Parabel already has 94 patents around the extraction and end use of plant protein from water lentils (Lemnaceae), often called the world's smallest flowering plant. Parabel uses no chemicals or pesticides to grow and process this Non-GMO plant and the environmental footprint is low. Parabel's technology is highly scalable as water lentils can double in biomass every day enabling daily crop harvests.

The plant protein has been well received by the industry for inclusion into beverages, snacks and bars due to its hypoallergenic and nutrient dense profile. Food manufacturers are looking for healthy and sustainable plant-based alternatives to many grocery staples, and water lentils are proving to be a perfect solution for them. LENTEIN® received the 'No Objections' letter from the FDA in 2018.

Parabel operates globally from its HQ in Florida and has an existing product portfolio that includes protein concentrates, isolate and protein flour. Parabel is finalizing its second farm bringing the capacity for LENTEIN plant protein to 3,500 MT per year. The farms are located in an Opportunity Zone.

Parabel USA Inc., based in Vero Beach, Florida, grows and processes water lentils into LENTEIN plant protein. The company provides plant-based, Non-GMO ingredients, through its hydroponic system, as well as promoting environmental benefits, community investment and global food security. For more information about Parabel email media@parabel.com or please visit www.parabel.com

