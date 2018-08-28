Parabel USA Inc. and Stauber USA Sign Distribution Agreement for the US Market

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parabel USA Inc, producer of plant protein ingredients, today announced that it has finalized a Distribution Agreement with Stauber USA, a subsidiary of Hawkins Inc., for the commercialization of the award winning LENTEIN® plant protein in the US market.

Parabel USA Inc. grows water lentils - Lemnaceae - in open hydroponic systems and processes them into LENTEIN® plant protein and other plant-based ingredients. It is the first time the crop has been produced commercially anywhere in the world and Florida is the location of choice for the company who has had facilities in South America, Africa and Asia for several years. "The crop needs sunlight, water and flat land which is all in abundance here in Florida", says Anthony Tiarks, CEO of Parabel USA." The crop doubles its biomass in 24 – 36 hours and is harvested every day which makes it a sustainable choice for companies looking for alternative plant protein to fortify their snacks, beverages and foods".

"We believe that Parabel's LENTEIN® plant protein will add an interesting angle to our existing portfolio", stated President, Dan Stauber. "In today's environment novel plant protein sources are in high demand and our customers are always looking for innovative ways to grow their businesses".

To date Parabel has a manufacturing capability of 300 tons of plant protein per year, but with the next facility, scheduled to open early next year, the capacity will go up to 3000 tons per year. The company is set to open several more in the next few years to meet global demand.

"This agreement underlines our commitment to address market needs in the USA", said Anthony Tiarks, Parabel's CEO. "The shared vision of Parabel and Stauber is to introduce an environmentally sustainable, Non-GMO and allergen-free plant protein to the US Market".

About Parabel

Parabel USA Inc., based in Vero Beach, Florida, grows and processes water lentils into LENTEIN® plant protein. The company provides plant-based, Non-GMO ingredients, through its hydroponic system, as well as promoting environmental benefits, community investment and global food security. For more information about Parabel, please visit www.parabel.com

About Stauber USA

STAUBER distributes quality ingredients to the nutritional, food, beverage pharmaceutical, cosmetic and pet care industries. The company's principle is partnering with manufacturers that provide the highest level of products and services. Their branded innovations from worldwide partners include scientifically backed ingredients with complete regulatory compliance. Their corporate office is in Fullerton, California. For more information about Stauber USA, please visit www.stauberusa.com

