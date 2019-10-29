Parabole.ai launches Metamap, machine-built, Enterprise Grade Metadata Discovery and Validation for the enterprise built on Microsoft Azure

"We built Metamap to eliminate the blind spots for our enterprise data governance clients," said Rajib K. Saha, CEO of Parable.ai. "We have reduced, by over 50%, the manual effort required by data stewards for their EDG projects; Metamap integrates and structures the information within client business documents, then maps and clusters them with existing physical data. Critically, and for the first time, a powerful recommendation engine exists to aid in the creation of metadata definitions. We are excited to continue our relationship with Microsoft and plan additional solutions powered by Azure in the next few weeks."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "Data organizations are always looking at efficient options to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure. Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Metamap reach more customers and markets."

This is the second solution added to the Azure Marketplace by parabole.ai within a month. Parabole's Metamap joins our Cognitive Analytics Platform on Azure which is currently used by global banking and financial services companies. The entire Parabole.ai solution line has been created to help digital transformation become a reality for our enterprise clients and each has been built upon our Cognitive Platform.

About Parabole.ai



Parabole.ai was founded with the mission of bringing unstructured data into the mainstream of data analytics. By moving beyond standard NLP offerings, the Parabole Cognitive Analytics Platform is able to extract and make usable the domain knowledge present within unstructured data located within disparate repositories in myriad formats.

Whether the requirement is cognitive search, the analysis of financial documents; including contracts and forms, the discovery of named entities and the preparation of labelled data for your AI projects, the Parabole platform has emerged for banking and financial institutions which are trying to solve complex automation projects for, Risk, Compliance, Regulatory Reporting, Automated Investment Research and Sustainable Investment Research, Marketing and Enterprise Data Governance.

