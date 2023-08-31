Parabolic trough concentrated solar power (CSP) market to Grow by USD 786.47 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in investments in renewable energy is notably driving the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the parabolic trough concentrated solar power market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.74% between 2022 and 2027. One of the key factors driving the parabolic trough CSP market growth is the rise in investments in renewable energy. Governments encourage the use of renewable energy sources by providing grants, incentives, and FIT prices, since renewable sources such as solar, hydro, and wind are intermittent in nature, making them less than ideal for stand-alone electrical systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the Concentrated Parabolic Solar (CSP) market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parabolic Trough CSP Market 2023-2027

Parabolic trough CSP market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global parabolic trough CSP market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer parabolic trough CSP in the market are Abengoa SA, Absolicon Solar Collector AB, AGC Inc., ALANOD GmbH and Co. KG, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Changzhou Longteng Photothermal Technology Co. Ltd., Greenville Energy and Research Inc., Grupo Ibereolica Renovables, HELIOVIS AG, Industrial Fabricators, Jetstream Energy Technologies Inc., Lanzhou Dacheng Technology Co. Ltd., Masdar, Parvolen CSP Technologies, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Solabolic Gmbh, Solar Dynamics LLC, Solarlite CSP Technology GmbH, and SOLTIGUA SRL and others.

The global parabolic trough CSP market is at its growing stage.

Company Offerings

Abengoa SA: The company offers parabolic trough CSP such as PS10 and Gemasolar.

Absolicon Solar Collector AB: The company offers parabolic trough CSP namely, T160.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: The company offers parabolic trough CSPs such as Andasol 1 and 2.

For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Parabolic Trough CSP Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on by capacity (less than or equal to 50 MW and more than 50 MW), type (U-shape and V-shape), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the less than or equal to 50 MW segment will be significant during the forecast period. This market segment is mainly focused on smaller-scale energy solutions, so it is one of the best options for many businesses and residential areas. One of the main advantages of small-scale CSP plants is their flexibility. Since these plants are relatively small, they can be set up in different locations, including urban areas. Many countries are facing a shortage of land suitable for power generation. Thus, these factors are likely to drive the growth of the parabolic concentrated solar (CSP) market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global parabolic trough CSP market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global parabolic trough CSP market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Owing to the parabolic CSP targets set by many countries in the region, Europe is expected to experience the highest growth in the coming years. Several key countries in Europe , such as Spain , Italy , and France have set targets for solar energy. For example, Spain and Italy have backed a binding target of more than 30% renewable energy by 2030. Thus, such targets are expected to fuel the CSP market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Parabolic Trough CSP Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Trends - A key factor shaping the parabolic trough CSP market growth is the growing application of parabolic trough CSP in seawater desalination.

Major challenges - Competition from alternative sources of energy is one of the key challenges hindering the parabolic trough CSP market growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Parabolic Trough CSP Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the parabolic trough CSP market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the parabolic trough CSP market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the parabolic trough CSP market across Europe, North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of parabolic trough CSP market companies

Parabolic Trough CSP Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 786.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.37 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, Spain, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abengoa SA, Absolicon Solar Collector AB, AGC Inc., ALANOD GmbH and Co. KG, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Changzhou Longteng Photothermal Technology Co. Ltd., Greenville Energy and Research Inc., Grupo Ibereolica Renovables, HELIOVIS AG, Industrial Fabricators, Jetstream Energy Technologies Inc., Lanzhou Dacheng Technology Co. Ltd., Masdar, Parvolen CSP Technologies, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Solabolic Gmbh, Solar Dynamics LLC, Solarlite CSP Technology GmbH, and SOLTIGUA SRL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Capacity

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

