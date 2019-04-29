Parabolt accelerates the cultural transformation of La Segunda

MIAMI, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parabolt, the company that transforms innovative ideas into disruptive products, is helping transform the working culture at La Segunda, one of Argentina's leading insurance companies, through its cutting-edge innovation platform, Kyduk.

Agile decision-making and adapting quickly to change are just some of the challenges large organizations face. That's something that La Segunda, after 85 years, knew all too well. And so, in October 2018, they embarked upon a new adventure with Kyduk, one of Parabolt's flagship platforms, as part of a move to transform La Segunda working culture.

"Once an innovation strategy for La Segunda was drawn up, we needed a framework that would allow us to align our efforts," said Virginia Lingiardi, Innovation Team Leader at La Segunda. "In this context, the innovation framework proposed by Parabolt was very useful in directing and ordering the process of generating ideas and developing them."

"The interdisciplinary approach proposed by Kyduk enabled us to develop a key dimension in transformation process: the creation of a culture of innovation," Ms. Lingiardi added. "Through workshops and interdisciplinary teams assigned to work with ideas, innovation began to spread internally and spread throughout the organization."

"At Parabolt, our goal is to replicate the concept of community and to be a single team with the organizations we work with, sharing our experiences, overcoming obstacles and reaching our goals together," said Franco Tirabasso, Parabolt's Innovation Catalyst.

Those who understand the process in depth are aware that opportunities for innovation can be found anywhere in an organization, and could come from any collaborator. After identifying specific problems through interviews with La Segunda executives, an innovation workshop was held with participants from all areas of the company that allowed capturing multiplicity of ideas. And that's where the fun really began!

Just like a startup in its fledgling days, initially the new ideas generated were only concepts. To support their development, teams were formed to develop the value proposition, carry out a feasibility analysis and produce interactive prototypes for every initiative. Through intermediate evaluation assessments, the ideas were put in competition with each other, ensuring only the best were chosen for development and implementation.

"Together with Parabolt, we have launched an Innovation Hub with a purpose and work processes that are closely aligned with our strategic map, in terms of customer focus, innovation and talent development," said Lingiardi, La Segunda's Innovation Team Leader.

About Parabolt

We are a company that transforms innovative ideas into disruptive and scalable businesses. Through our three camps or business portfolios we incubate our own concepts as well as ideas generated by Latin American entrepreneurs and large corporations to transform them into disruptive digital products and collaborative platforms. To find out more visit: http://www.parabolt.net

