Paracetamol IV Global Market Report 2023: Enhanced Usage of Acetaminophen to Reduce the Dependence on Opioids for Pain Management Drives Growth

The Global Paracetamol IV Market size was estimated at USD 878.46 million in 2022, USD 940.79 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% to reach USD 1,575.45 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Indicative Diseases and Conditions

Increasing Use of Paracetamol Iv in Relieving Fever in Post-Surgical Procedures

Enhanced Usage of Acetaminophen to Reduce the Dependence on Opioids for Pain Management

Restraints

Availability of Multiple Generic Products

Opportunities

Government Initiatives and Rising Research and Development Activities

Use of Paracetamol Iv in Combination With Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (Nsaid) and Narcotics

Challenges

Lack of Experienced Healthcare Professionals

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Indication, the market is studied across Pain and Pyrexia/Fever.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Non-surgical and Surgical.

Based on End-use, the market is studied across Clinics and Hospitals.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Paracetamol IV Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Paracetamol IV Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Paracetamol IV Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Paracetamol IV Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Paracetamol IV Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Paracetamol IV Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Paracetamol IV Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Paracetamol IV Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Paracetamol IV Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Paracetamol IV Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Paracetamol IV Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Paracetamol IV Market, by Indication



7. Paracetamol IV Market, by Application



8. Paracetamol IV Market, by End-use



9. Americas Paracetamol IV Market



10. Asia-Pacific Paracetamol IV Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Paracetamol IV Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Biological E. Limited

Cfl Pharmaceuticals Limited

Changshu Huagang Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Geno Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Hebei Jiheng Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

Huzhou Konch Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

