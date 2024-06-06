Paracetamol Market size is set to grow by USD 929.4 million from 2024-2028, Significant use of paracetamol as API in large number of OTC drugs to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paracetamol market size is estimated to grow by USD 929.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period. Paracetamol extended-release formulations provide numerous benefits over conventional immediate-release versions. These advantages include longer medication effectiveness, improved patient compliance due to fewer doses, sustained pain relief or fever reduction, and smoother drug delivery. Extended-release formulations also offer healthcare providers and patients innovative options with enhanced features, contributing to market growth. By addressing patient needs for convenience, adherence, and better therapeutic outcomes, the paracetamol market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global paracetamol market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Surgical and Non-surgical), Formulation (Powder and Granules), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd., Anqiu Luan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS, Biological E. Ltd., Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Granules India Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Sanofi SA, SEQENS GROUP, Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Trugen Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Sino Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Paracetamol market is currently experiencing significant growth due to its widespread use as a pain reliever and fever reducer. Marketers are focusing on increasing production to meet the rising demand. The drug's affordability and effectiveness make it a top choice for consumers. Additionally, its long shelf life and ease of administration are contributing factors to its popularity. However, regulations regarding its manufacturing and distribution are essential to maintain its quality and safety. The market is competitive, with several players vying for market share. Innovations in packaging and delivery methods are also trends in the Paracetamol market.

Market Challenges

Paracetamol is a widely used analgesic with significant benefits in pain relief. However, improper use or overdose can lead to side effects such as poisoning, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, increased sweating, and liver failure. Regulatory restrictions on sales due to these side effects are limiting its consumption and hindering the growth of the global paracetamol market.

In some countries, sales are restricted to certain age groups and pack sizes. For instance, in Denmark , sales are restricted to those aged above 18 and limited to one package per person per day. In Norway , it can only be sold OTC to those aged above 18. These restrictions are impacting market growth.

, sales are restricted to those aged above 18 and limited to one package per person per day. In , it can only be sold OTC to those aged above 18. These restrictions are impacting market growth. The Paracetamol market faces several challenges in the current regulatory environment. Compliance with OTC regulations, such as the FDA's OTC monograph, is crucial for market entry and maintenance. Chronic shortages of raw materials, like isopropyl N-phenylcarbamate and acetaminophen, can disrupt production and supply. Additionally, increasing competition from generic and branded products, as well as alternative pain relievers, puts pressure on market prices.

The market also requires continuous innovation to meet consumer preferences for convenient dosage forms, such as capsules, tablets, and suspensions. Lastly, the market must adapt to changing consumer demographics and health trends, ensuring that Paracetamol remains a relevant and effective pain relief solution.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Surgical

1.2 Non-surgical Formulation 2.1 Powder

2.2 Granules Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Surgical- Paracetamol is a widely used over-the-counter pain reliever and fever reducer. The market for Paracetamol continues to grow due to its effectiveness and affordability. Consumers prefer Paracetamol for its fast-acting properties and minimal side effects. Pharmaceutical companies manufacture and distribute Paracetamol tablets, capsules, and syrups worldwide. Retailers stock Paracetamol in various forms to cater to diverse customer needs. The market's expansion is driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for effective pain relief solutions. Paracetamol's accessibility and affordability make it a popular choice for individuals and healthcare providers alike.

Research Analysis

The Paracetamol market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of this widely used pain management drug. Acetaminophen, a common name for Paracetamol, is utilized for various health conditions, including migraines, chronic daily migraine, chronic pain, and fever. The regulatory authority oversees the manufacturing process to ensure the drug's safety and efficacy. Paracetamol is available in various forms, such as Powder, Rectal, and Intravenous, catering to diverse healthcare infrastructure needs.

Longevity and the elderly population also benefit from Paracetamol's use in managing conditions like flu, menstrual periods, toothaches, backaches, and osteoarthritis. As an antipyretic, it effectively reduces fever. The Migraine Trust emphasizes the significance of Paracetamol in pain management, making it an essential component in the healthcare sector.

Market Research Overview

The Paracetamol market refers to the global trade of Paracetamol, a commonly used over-the-counter medication for relieving pain and reducing fever. This market encompasses various aspects such as production, distribution, and consumption of Paracetamol. The drug's versatility and efficacy have led to its widespread use in various therapeutic applications. Paracetamol is available in various forms, including tablets, capsules, and suspensions.

Its affordability and accessibility make it a preferred choice for managing mild to moderate pain and fever. The market for Paracetamol is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about self-medication, and rising healthcare expenditures. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years due to these factors and the ongoing research and development in the pharmaceutical industry.

