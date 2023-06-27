Parachute Expands Into Tennessee With New Plasma Donation Center

The technology-driven plasma collection company introduces its modern approach to a new market.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Crossville's first plasma donation center. Parachute offers Tennessee residents the opportunity to turn their compassion into compensation by donating life-saving plasma.

Parachute's mission is to increase national access to plasma by introducing thoughtfully designed plasma donation centers to new communities, offering an innovative approach to plasma donation with a mobile app.

Parachute allows members to manage their donation payments and book visits through a mobile app.

"By reimagining the donation experience with welcoming and modern centers, seamless scheduling, and customer engagement touchpoints, we're able to create a meaningful experience for our members," said Wayne Sharp, Parachute's VP of Operations. "We're thrilled to be open in Tennessee and serve as a community partner. In addition to donor compensation, our centers create healthcare-oriented jobs and support for local businesses."

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone and welcome Parachute into our community," said Ethan Hadley, President of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce. "On behalf of our members, we want to thank you for investing in Crossville and creating an opportunity for our residents to earn additional income while making a positive impact."

Parachute combines technology and hospitality with donor experience, allowing members to schedule donations, receive customer support, and manage payments through a mobile app. Parachute offers members a unique loyalty-driven earning structure, a referral program, and monthly bonus opportunities.

The new plasma donation center is located at 2463 N Main Street in Crossville, Tennessee. To schedule a donation download the Parachute app .

About Parachute

Delivering the best experience possible to as many plasma donors as possible. Parachute's mission is to increase national access to life-saving plasma by reimagining the plasma donation experience into one that is modern and convenient. To learn more about Parachute, visit www.joinparachute.com

SOURCE Join Parachute, LLC

SOURCE Join Parachute, LLC