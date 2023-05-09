Parachute Group expands economic empowerment efforts with new apprenticeship training program to develop tech project coordinators

Denver company joins CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech program

DENVER, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Group, a Denver-based, veteran-owned company that provides custom technology driven processes, training and services to small and medium businesses, is expanding its apprenticeship-based learning program to include career training for tech project coordinators.

The new training initiative from Parachute Group is part of CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a national effort to create employment opportunities in the tech workforce for people from diverse backgrounds, while simultaneously helping employers fill current and long-term tech staffing needs.

"We are thrilled to announce that Parachute Group has received approval from Apprenticeship Colorado at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to operate a registered apprenticeship program. This approval reinforces our commitment to empowering small and medium-sized businesses with the digital tools they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape," said Carlos Frank Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Parachute.

Rodriguez added, "At Parachute Group, we are dedicated to increasing profitability for our clients by providing them with skilled talent through our apprenticeship program, promoting digital equity, and implementing project management best practices. Our innovative model offers tailored services such as customized dashboards, grant writing, and on-demand access to expert project managers. Our objective is to ensure timely and cost-effective completion of our clients' goals with minimal disruption to their core operations."

Positions in IT project management and related occupations are expected to increase by 4.2% this year in Colorado, according to research by CompTIA.1

"Three factors are driving the growing demand for project management skills – the complexity of business technology, the need for greater efficiency and the focus on business outcomes," said Amy Kardel, senior vice president, strategic workforce relationships, CompTIA. "With employers in Colorado and across the country looking for this expertise, Parachute Group's tech project coordinator apprenticeship program arrives at an opportune time."

The training delivered by Parachute Group to prepare aspiring tech project coordinators follows National Guideline Standards for the job role developed by CompTIA and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). Apprentices receive on-the-job experience and classroom instruction in both technical and employability skills, including the foundations of project management and technology terms and concepts.

"Parachute Group has a holistic approach to its apprenticeship training, providing and connecting apprentices to services that will help them succeed," Rodriguez said.

The USDOL selected the American Institutes for Research (AIR), a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce, and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, to serve as a national industry intermediary for expansion of apprenticeships in tech occupations.

Parachute was founded in 2019 as a veteran owned and operated to provide custom technology driven processes, training, and project management services to small and medium businesses. To learn more, visit https://parachutegroup.co/.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

