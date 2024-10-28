Parachute Health Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Simplify DME ePrescribing at the Point of Care

Ordering lifesaving home medical equipment for patients has never been easier for clinicians on athenaOne

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health, the platform empowering clinicians with simple DME and HME ordering, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to save clinicians valuable time on DME orders and give clinicians visibility into their patients' care at home.

The integration enables athenaOne users to create DME orders with pre-populated patient data, avoiding duplicate data entry. DME orders take less than three minutes to complete on the Parachute Platform, compared to hours of back and forth with fax and eFax solutions. Now, athenaOne users can launch Parachute directly from their existing workflows, preventing administrative paperwork and allowing clinicians to track patient order status from the initial order through fulfillment.

"At Parachute Health, our mission is to give all patients a 'soft landing,' with the life-saving products and services they need," said David Gelbard, Founder and CEO at Parachute Health. "This Marketplace integration with athenahealth is an exciting addition to a series of Parachute partnerships that expand and enhance the Parachute Network, making Parachute Health the industry-leading ePrescribing platform for DME."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Parachute Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Parachute's new integrated application, please visit the Parachute Health product listing page on the Marketplace .

About Parachute Health

Parachute Health is a leading provider of technology solutions designed to solve challenges across the DME/HME industry. With a network of over 3,000 supplier locations and 220,000 eSigning clinicians across more than 66,000 facilities in all 50 states, the Parachute Platform helps clinicians create clean digital orders with transparency into health plan requirements. With a mission to liberate providers from overly complex processes and administrative burdens, Parachute Health's open platform approach empowers providers to focus on patient care and powers suppliers to optimize their business.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

Media contact:

Goldin Solutions for Parachute Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Parachute Health