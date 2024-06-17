Parachute Health Launches Integrated Solution of DME Ordering with Prior Authorization

Newly Embedded Prior Authorizations in the Parachute Platform Reduce Costs and Streamlines Administration for Health Plans, DME/HME Providers, and Clinicians

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health, the platform empowering simple DME and HME ordering, announces the launch of its groundbreaking collaboration with two of the largest healthcare companies to revolutionize DME ePrescribing and now prior authorization while reducing costs for health plans, DME providers and clinicians. Through the new platform functionality, Parachute Health now uniquely streamlines the prior authorization process to reduce friction at the point of care and improve patient outcomes.

This collaboration solves the prior authorization burden that has long plagued clinicians and DME providers alike and resulted in significant delays, provider burnout, and patient dissatisfaction. The new integrated solution eliminates this pain point by embedding prior authorization workflows directly into the prescribing process. This liberates providers from an arduous back-and-forth authorization process, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

"Growing up in a healthcare family, watching my sister as a doctor, mom as a nurse, and family's pharmacy, I witnessed firsthand how time-intensive and opaque the process was to obtain an authorization. I am excited to be streamlining the ordering and authorization process by partnering with payors and building the necessary cost-controls to eliminate the current administrative burden that all stakeholders face," said David Gelbard, CEO and Founder of Parachute Health. "As Parachute continues to scale our revolutionary open e-prescribing platform nationally, it is exciting that we are now able to embed prior authorizations into the point-of-care ordering process. This collaboration is a mission-driven solution that benefits all stakeholders – reducing costs for payors, liberating clinicians from burdensome processes, and freeing providers to focus on what matters most: caring for patients."

As the leading digital platform for DME and HME ordering, Parachute Health empowers over 220,000 clinicians and 3,000 supplier locations to deliver exceptional patient care. While health plans historically have little to no visibility into legacy fax-based DME ordering processes, Parachute Health provides transparency for payors and clinicians into the ordering workflow. This is a more reliable process for DME providers and provides better care for patients.

With a proven record enabling millions of patients to receive the life-saving products and services they need since 2016, Parachute Health's open ecosystem powers DME/HME providers to maintain direct relationships with clinicians and patients. Parachute Health's flexible platform allows clinicians and patients to select their DME/HME providers of choice.

Through this collaboration Parachute Health's open solution guarantees health plans shared savings while empowering clinicians and patients the freedom to choose their medical equipment and provider, and powering DME/HME providers to maintain control over their own businesses that they have worked hard to build.

The Parachute Platform is a comprehensive digital DME and HME solution:

Delightfully Simple Ordering Experience: Order DME in 3 minutes or less with real-time digital chat, documentation generation, and flexible workflows

Embedded Prior Authorization: Streamline prescribing workflow at the point of care

Full Interoperability: Seamless integration with existing EHRs & other health IT systems

Streamlined Intake: Transparent documentation removes billing uncertainties

Clinician Relationship Building: Sales Rep App to guide supplier-clinician interactions

Convert Held Orders: Tools to reduce bad debt and convert referrals to digital

Renewals by Parachute: Automated signature & documentation collection

Reports by Parachute: Full visibility into how to optimize cost & grow patients on service

Track My Order: Transparency for patients into their DME/HME orders

To learn more about Parachute Health's transformative ePrescribing solution, please visit www.parachutehealth.com or contact [email protected].

About Parachute Health:

Parachute Health is a leading provider of technology solutions designed to solve challenges across the DME/HME industry. With a mission to liberate providers from overly complex processes and administrative burdens, Parachute Health's open platform approach empowers providers to focus on patient care and powers suppliers to optimize their business. Payors, patients, and manufacturers all win by gaining transparency to manage the complexity of DME.

SOURCE Parachute Health