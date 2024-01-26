Parachute Health-PointClickCare Integration Empowers Facilities with Fast, Easy DME ePrescribing

News provided by

Parachute Health

26 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health announces findings from its successful DME ordering integrations with PointClickCare: a 98% reduction in time to place a DME order.

Since the first Parachute Health integration in 2019, PointClickCare customers have benefitted from significant workflow improvements over traditional fax-based ordering: ePrescribing DME on Parachute minimizes the manual burden of creating the order and the required clinical justifications. The bidirectional integration pulls in the necessary information from the EHR and seamlessly updates the patient record with the order details and documentation.

One in three PointClickCare facilities are already relying on ePrescribing DME, and flexible signing workflows on Parachute Health. Transparency into Health Plan requirements and order status updates are game-changing benefits over fax-based ordering especially during discharges and transitions of care.

Integrating Parachute Health with PointClickCare brings even greater time savings and transparency:

  • Faster ordering: Time-to-order dropped by 98% compared to fax ordering for the  skilled nursing and adult living facilities using the Parachute Health integration with PointClickCare. At these facilities, orders take minutes to complete versus what used to take hours, and sometimes a day or more to gather all documentation.
  • Order information in EHR: All order details and documentation are now automatically updated in the PointClickCare patient record with bi-directional integration, eliminating the need to sync the order and keeping PointClickCare as the source of truth for the patient. 

Feedback from integrated Parachute Health users has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous users remarking on ease of use, transparency of health plan coverage, and the quick turnaround that unlocks a faster and more predictable discharge process.

Sepideh Seifnourian, a social worker at New York City's Upper East Side (UES) Rehabilitation stated: "It's easy. Easy to navigate and to place orders faster and with confidence, especially during the discharge process. I love it — I just love it. Especially how you can communicate without calling."

Melanie Capistran of UES Rehabilitation's Rehab Department, notes: "It's user friendly, and people chat back right away. You always want to make sure they're safe before they leave and that's why we use Parachute Health."

Speaking about the integration's success, Dustin Eubanks, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Parachute Health, said: "We've seen how integrating users on our platform speeds order turnaround time, and for PointClickCare users, the drop in average time-to-order and time to collect offsite physician signatures were particularly dramatic."

Additional information regarding Parachute Health's integrated solution can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace, an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," said Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace at PointClickCare. "Our partnership with Parachute Health is further testament to our continually growing partner network and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers."

For more information, visit https://marketplace.pointclickcare.com/English/directory/partner/1038770/parachute-health.

About Parachute Health
Since 2016, Parachute Health has been revolutionizing healthcare through seamless DME ePrescribing across the full spectrum of medical equipment and supplies across categories from mobility to respiratory and diabetes, among many others. Parachute Health works with stakeholders across the clinical, supply, and payer ecosystems to get patients the DME they need and facilitate optimal patient outcomes without discharge delays. More than 4,200 nursing or rehab centers use Parachute Health's delightfully simple DME ePrescribing on a daily basis, while end-to-end order transparency for suppliers in the Parachute Network enables fast, even same-day delivery from among more than 3,000 supplier locations across all 50 states.

Contact:
Scott Leopold
[email protected]
845-596-6678

SOURCE Parachute Health

Also from this source

Parachute Health Welcomes Industry Veteran Rob Boeye to the Team & Announces the General Release of its Newest Product: Renewals by Parachute

Parachute Health Welcomes Industry Veteran Rob Boeye to the Team & Announces the General Release of its Newest Product: Renewals by Parachute

Parachute Health, a leading provider of ePrescribing software for durable medical equipment (DME), welcomed Rob Boeye as Commercial Leader - HME....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.