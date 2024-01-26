Parachute Health-PointClickCare Integration Empowers Facilities with Fast, Easy DME ePrescribing

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health announces findings from its successful DME ordering integrations with PointClickCare: a 98% reduction in time to place a DME order.

Since the first Parachute Health integration in 2019, PointClickCare customers have benefitted from significant workflow improvements over traditional fax-based ordering: ePrescribing DME on Parachute minimizes the manual burden of creating the order and the required clinical justifications. The bidirectional integration pulls in the necessary information from the EHR and seamlessly updates the patient record with the order details and documentation.

One in three PointClickCare facilities are already relying on ePrescribing DME, and flexible signing workflows on Parachute Health. Transparency into Health Plan requirements and order status updates are game-changing benefits over fax-based ordering especially during discharges and transitions of care.

Integrating Parachute Health with PointClickCare brings even greater time savings and transparency:

Faster ordering: Time-to-order dropped by 98% compared to fax ordering for the skilled nursing and adult living facilities using the Parachute Health integration with PointClickCare. At these facilities, orders take minutes to complete versus what used to take hours, and sometimes a day or more to gather all documentation.

Time-to-order dropped by 98% compared to fax ordering for the skilled nursing and adult living facilities using the Parachute Health integration with PointClickCare. At these facilities, orders take minutes to complete versus what used to take hours, and sometimes a day or more to gather all documentation. Order information in EHR: All order details and documentation are now automatically updated in the PointClickCare patient record with bi-directional integration, eliminating the need to sync the order and keeping PointClickCare as the source of truth for the patient.

Feedback from integrated Parachute Health users has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous users remarking on ease of use, transparency of health plan coverage, and the quick turnaround that unlocks a faster and more predictable discharge process.

Sepideh Seifnourian, a social worker at New York City's Upper East Side (UES) Rehabilitation stated: "It's easy. Easy to navigate and to place orders faster and with confidence, especially during the discharge process. I love it — I just love it. Especially how you can communicate without calling."

Melanie Capistran of UES Rehabilitation's Rehab Department, notes: "It's user friendly, and people chat back right away. You always want to make sure they're safe before they leave and that's why we use Parachute Health."

Speaking about the integration's success, Dustin Eubanks, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Parachute Health, said: "We've seen how integrating users on our platform speeds order turnaround time, and for PointClickCare users, the drop in average time-to-order and time to collect offsite physician signatures were particularly dramatic."

Additional information regarding Parachute Health's integrated solution can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace, an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," said Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace at PointClickCare. "Our partnership with Parachute Health is further testament to our continually growing partner network and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers."

For more information, visit https://marketplace.pointclickcare.com/English/directory/partner/1038770/parachute-health.

About Parachute Health

Since 2016, Parachute Health has been revolutionizing healthcare through seamless DME ePrescribing across the full spectrum of medical equipment and supplies across categories from mobility to respiratory and diabetes, among many others. Parachute Health works with stakeholders across the clinical, supply, and payer ecosystems to get patients the DME they need and facilitate optimal patient outcomes without discharge delays. More than 4,200 nursing or rehab centers use Parachute Health's delightfully simple DME ePrescribing on a daily basis, while end-to-end order transparency for suppliers in the Parachute Network enables fast, even same-day delivery from among more than 3,000 supplier locations across all 50 states.

Contact:

Scott Leopold

[email protected]

845-596-6678

SOURCE Parachute Health