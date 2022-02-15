Parachute Health Releases 2021 State of DME ePrescribing Report

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health, the industry-standard platform for DME (durable medical equipment) and supplies ePrescribing, has released a new report on the rapid adoption of DME ePrescribing, platform data trends, and opportunities for health plans, clinicians, DME suppliers, and other healthcare professionals in 2022 and beyond.

The report, titled 'The State of DME ePrescribing ' begins by acknowledging the immense value of DME ePrescribing and similar technology solutions in the context of COVID-19, which has stretched healthcare systems to their limit, expanded reliance on homecare, and underscored the need for overwhelmed providers to focus on patient care over paperwork. But many are surprised to learn that when it comes to HME, DME and supplies orders, technology has lagged far behind.

CEO David Gelbard knows this all too well: Parachute Health was born after technology and communication failures led to a loved one's injury when a crucial mobility device order never arrived. Gelbard's efforts to figure out what went wrong led to his discovery that DME ordering was largely paper- and fax-based, rife with lost, incomplete, and delayed paperwork. DME and supplies such as oxygen, glucose monitors, walkers, wheelchairs, and other items crucial to patient safety and quality of life could take weeks or even months to arrive — if they arrived at all. Many never made it to the patients who needed them, because something as simple as an empty toner cartridge or a smudged insurance code could void an order or retrigger a months-long approval process. Since 2016, Gelbard and the Parachute Health team have been laser focused on addressing these problems . "We used what we learned to build and refine the only DME ePrescribing technology on the market that completely replaces the need for faxing or paper-based orders," he writes in his introductory message.

The Parachute Platform offers simple solutions including documentation and approvals checks, automated documentation requests, batch signature capabilities, in-app communication, end-to-end order tracking, and even tools for enabling sales reps and suppliers — all within a user-friendly, HIPAA-compliant interface that's accessible from any device with an Internet connection. Orders take between one and three minutes, compared to an hour or more per faxed order, and providers and suppliers can easily see when orders have been fulfilled.

Building on this foundation of product excellence and customer focus, 'State of DME' unveils stunning customer and growth stats from across product categories, with platform use by over 2,000 supplier locations supporting more than 100,000 physicians and 40,000 clinical facilities across all 50 states.

In 2022 and beyond, Parachute Health will continue to focus on removing friction from the ordering experience to empower providers, power supplier growth and held order conversion, and increase transparency and efficiency for payers and health plans of all kinds.

