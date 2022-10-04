PARACHUTE OPENS SEARCY'S FIRST PLASMA DONATION CENTER

The technology-driven plasma collection company introduces its modern approach to a new market.

SEARCY, Ark., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute and the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Searcy's first plasma donation center. Parachute offers Arkansas residents the opportunity to earn extra income by donating life-saving plasma.

Parachute's mission is to increase national access to plasma by introducing thoughtfully designed plasma donation centers to new communities, offering an innovative approach to plasma donation with a mobile app.

Parachute reimagines the plasma donation experience with a mobile application.

"It's fitting that this ribbon cutting ceremony is taking place this week (October 3-7th), which is International Plasma Awareness Week," said Wayne Sharp, Parachute's VP of Operations. "There's a nationwide plasma shortage, which heavily impacts a patient's access to life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses like primary immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, and cancer. Our new center in Searcy has already seen hundreds of donors since opening, and it's been incredible to witness the community's response to this call-to-action. We are confident that Parachute will have an important impact in helping countless people get the vital treatments they need, while also providing residents a meaningful way to earn extra money."

"We are thrilled to have Parachute in our community," said Buck Layne, President & CEO of the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce. "On behalf of our Members and Board of Directors we want to thank you for investing in Searcy, improving the appearance of Race Avenue, and for providing the life-saving plasma that our nation so desperately needs."

Parachute combines technology and hospitality with donor experience, allowing members to schedule donations, receive customer support, and manage payments through a mobile app. Parachute offers a unique interactive earning structure, as well as different bonus opportunities. In recognition of International Plasma Awareness Week, new members can earn over $250 in bonuses for donating during the month of October.

The new plasma donation center is located at 2301 E Race Ave, Searcy Arkansas. To schedule a donation download the Parachute app .

About Parachute

Delivering the best experience possible to as many plasma donors as possible. Parachute's mission is to increase national access to life-saving plasma by reimagining the plasma donation experience into one that is modern and convenient. To learn more about Parachute, visit www.joinparachute.com

