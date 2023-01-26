PARACHUTE OPENS THOMASTON'S FIRST PLASMA DONATION CENTER

The technology-driven plasma collection company introduces its modern approach to a new market.

THOMASTON, Ga., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute and the Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening Thomaston's first plasma donation center. Parachute offers Georgia residents the opportunity to earn extra income by donating life-saving plasma.

Parachute's mission is to increase national access to plasma by introducing thoughtfully designed plasma donation centers to new communities, offering an innovative approach to plasma donation with a mobile app.

Parachute reimagines the plasma donation with a mobile application.

"We look forward to introducing our donor and community-centered approach to Thomaston," said Luke Winter, Parachute's VP of System. "Our members are making a difference in the lives of individuals facing a variety of life-threatening medical conditions. In addition to donor compensation, our centers create healthcare-oriented jobs and support for local businesses."

"We are thrilled to have Parachute in Thomaston," said Madison Ruttinger, President the Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce. "On behalf of our Members, we want to thank you for investing in Thomaston and providing our community with an opportunity to earn supplemental income while giving back."

Parachute combines technology and hospitality with donor experience, allowing members to schedule donations, receive customer support, and manage payments through a mobile app. Parachute offers a unique interactive earning structure, as well as different monthly bonus opportunities.

The new plasma donation center is located at 1084 US-19 in Thomaston, Georgia. To schedule a donation download the Parachute app .

About Parachute

Delivering the best experience possible to as many plasma donors as possible. Parachute's mission is to increase national access to life-saving plasma by reimagining the plasma donation experience into one that is modern and convenient. To learn more about Parachute, visit www.joinparachute.com

SOURCE Join Parachute, LLC