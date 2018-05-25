Paracosma Recognized as One of the "20 Most Promising AR/VR Tech Solutions Providers 2018"

"We are honored to be selected among the 20 most promising AR and VR technology solution providers," said Ken Ehrhart, Founder and CEO of Paracosma Inc. "Together with the other top AR and VR companies selected, we are leading the way in creating unique and engaging experiences for both consumer and enterprise AR and VR users. CIO Review's award acknowledges the business impact and value of our solutions."

The publication highlights Paracosma's work on enterprise AR applications, fully interactive VR experience, photogrammetry models of real locations, and Paracosma's 360-degree media distribution platform, recently launched for Madison Mountaineering.

CIO Review explains the goal and their selection process: "To help CTOs, CIOs, and CEOs zero in on the apt AR/VR technology solution provider, a distinguished selection panel has selected a list of AR/VR solution providers that demonstrate sophistication and innovation. In our selection process, we looked at the vendors' capabilities to fulfil the need for cost-effective and comprehensive solutions that add value to the AR/VR landscape."

About Paracosma

Paracosma Inc (www.paracosma.com) is an AR & VR consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma services include content creation, application development, and systems integration across a broad range of AR & VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma Inc creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.

About CIO Review

CIO Review (www.cioreview.com) offers a ground-breaking platform allowing decision makers to share their insights, which in turn provides both budding and established entrepreneurs with analyses on information technology trends and a better understanding of the environment. As a feature, CIO Review regularly explores "the best" in a variety of areas important for technology-oriented businesses. A distinguished panel nominates and selects leading solution and services providers in these various technology areas.

