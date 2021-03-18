Paradies Lagardère First to Launch MishiPay's Scan, Pay & Go Technology in U.S. Airports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradies Lagardère, the award-winning airport retailer and restaurateur in North America, has become the first concessionaire to introduce MishiPay's innovative Scan, Pay & Go technology in the U.S. airport market.



The revolutionary shopping solution was successfully piloted and unveiled to travelers at Paradies Lagardère's Univision travel essentials store in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the Charlotte News and Gift store in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.



MishiPay's Scan, Pay & Go technology is entirely contactless and frictionless and requires no additional infrastructure to capture customer engagement and sales. Using their own mobile devices, travelers simply select the items they want, scan the barcodes and pay and go - without the need to interact with staff or waste time standing in line at a register.



This new in-store experience elevates overall customer satisfaction and convenience by enhancing speed of service and also reducing interpersonal contact, which supports safety and health protocols. Adding further benefits for travelers, MishiPay also improves operational efficiencies by freeing up staff from checkouts to assist in other tasks such as restocking, sanitizing high traffic sections and assisting customers.



"We are thrilled to partner with MishiPay to deliver this next generation service that will further enhance our customer's experience in our airport retail stores," said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO for Paradies Lagardère. "Yet another accomplishment in our ongoing digital strategy efforts, the Scan, Pay & Go technology is a significant step to the future of travel retail. Early results from our pilots at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport show that travelers are embracing this user-friendly service."



MishiPay founder and CEO Mustafa Khanwala said: "Standing in line to pay for purchases is irritating at the best of times but in an airport environment, where customers always have an eye on the clock, it's even more frustrating. By using technology to remove this archaic bottleneck, MishiPay enables retail to evolve to meet the demands of consumers."



Paradies Lagardère's launch of MishiPay complements already existing initiatives to innovate the in-store experience. Self-checkout kiosks were unveiled in late 2019 at The [email protected] store at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and fast pay options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay have been a part of operations for several years. Additionally, Paradies Lagardère's Dining Division recently expanded its partnership with Servy, formerly Grab, the airport e-commerce platform that incorporates omnichannel guest service technology at quick-service and full-service restaurants such as pre-ordering, pre-payment, tabling ordering and virtual kiosks.



