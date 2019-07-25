Paradigm B2B Announces Wide Release of Reports Evaluating Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm B2B announced today the wide release of first-of-its-kind research about the leading B2B eCommerce solutions in both the Enterprise and Midmarket buying segments. Developed by Paradigm B2B CEO and B2B eCommerce expert Andy Hoar, the Paradigm B2B Enterprise Combine and Paradigm B2B Midmarket Combine are now available for free download from several of the vendors evaluated in the research.

"The decision-making dynamic for eCommerce platform technologies today is too complex to capture in a single two-dimensional graphic," said Hoar. "The purpose of the Paradigm B2B Combine is not to force-rank solutions, but rather to score the capabilities of certain offerings against objective criteria and enable buyers to see where individual solutions are relatively strong or weak."

Andy Hoar designed the Combine research to follow the rigorous assessment process that pro sports leagues use to evaluate the skills of prospective draft candidates. "I'm mirroring the Combine process to evaluate the capabilities and fit of B2B eCommerce solutions across critical performance areas," said Hoar.

Paradigm's Enterprise and Midmarket Combines are the only reports in 2019 exclusively focused on B2B eCommerce. The Combine reports are distinctive because they focus on how specific vendor products perform within key non-product and product categories. Conventional research reports in the B2B space evaluate how solutions perform as monolithic platforms.

Paradigm's Combine addresses the best-of-breed versus best-of-suite approach and empowers technology buyers to choose a solution best-suited for their organization's unique needs. It also provides clear information about how vendors price their offerings and how solutions perform in categories never before evaluated in the space, such as Customer Service & Support.

"The Combine is the only research out there that evaluates the customer service and support associated with specific B2B eCommerce solutions. I can't tell you how important that is for us," said Mike Powers, Director of eCommerce and Marketing at Hill & Markes. "We practitioners know that the hard work begins after you buy the solution and start to implement it. You need to know that you'll be well taken care of when you inevitably run into issues."

According to eCommerce Business Manager at Wurth Louis & Company, Carla Gonzales, "The methodology of this report is far more in line with how I as a practitioner should be evaluating modern B2B eCommerce solutions. With this more skills-based assessment, I can understand how each platform performs in the areas I truly need to focus on."

Paradigm B2B evaluated all solutions on a six-point scale across 36 detailed and weighted criteria. Medals were awarded based on composite scores in 10 distinct categories. Hoar established the criteria used in the Combines based on years of industry experience, as well as nearly 70 recent interviews with senior B2B VPs of eCommerce, IT decision-makers and eCommerce platform vendors.

"I trust Andy Hoar's work. He's covered the space for years and knows a great deal about B2B eCommerce platforms. So many people turn to Andy for insights," said Apryl Erickson, VP of eBusiness & Customer Centricity at HID Global.

Several vendors evaluated in the 2019 Combine research are making the 50+ page Paradigm B2B Combine reports available for free as a digital download. To get your free copy of a Paradigm B2B Combine Enterprise report today, please visit the following sites:

To download a free copy of a Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket report, please visit the following sites:

About Paradigm B2B

Digital innovation produces an ever-changing, unpredictable, and challenging environment that can make or break a B2B company. To be successful today, B2B companies must transform archaic business practices and business models and fundamentally rethink how they interact with customers.

Paradigm B2B's purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today's complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that's well-informed and immediately actionable. Paradigm B2B is based in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at http://www.paradigmb2b.com.

About Andy Hoar

Andy Hoar is one of the world's leading authorities on B2B eCommerce business and strategy. He's written about, and consulted extensively with, distributors and manufacturers at global Fortune 100 companies and leading mid-market B2B companies that are digitizing their direct and indirect selling initiatives. Prior to founding Paradigm B2B, Andy was a vice president and principal analyst at a global business and advisory services firm where he authored the seminal work on B2B eCommerce.

Andy has been quoted in various media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and CNBC. He is a summa cum laude graduate in economics from the University of Dayton and holds advanced degrees from Harvard University and Northwestern University.

