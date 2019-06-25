Paradigm B2B Releases Brand New Research About B2B eCommerce Platforms

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm B2B announces the release today of first-of-its-kind research about the leading B2B eCommerce solutions in both the Enterprise and Midmarket buying segments. Paradigm B2B, founded and operated by world-leading expert on B2B eCommerce Andy Hoar, unveils a brand-new methodology to assess B2B eCommerce solutions from the bottom up.

"The decision-making dynamic for eCommerce platform technologies today is too complex to capture in a single, two-dimensional graphic," said Hoar, CEO of Paradigm B2B. "The purpose of the Paradigm B2B Combine is not to force-rank solutions, but rather to score the capabilities of certain offerings against objective criteria and enable buyers to see where individual solutions are relatively strong vs. weak."

Andy Hoar designed the research to follow the rigorous assessment process that pro sports leagues use to evaluate prospective draft candidates. "I'm mirroring the combine process to evaluate the capabilities and fit of B2B eCommerce solutions across critical performance areas," said Hoar.

Paradigm's Enterprise and Midmarket Combines are unique because they focus on how specific vendor products perform within key non-product and product categories, as opposed to how monolithic platforms perform overall. "That level of granularity is much-needed and much-desired by technology buyers who are analyzing how solutions fit an organization on multiple levels across the technology stack, within the ranks of leadership, and among partners," said Hoar.

Andy Hoar established the criteria used in the Combines based on years of experience in the space and from recent interviews with senior B2B VPs of eCommerce and IT decision-makers, as well as eCommerce platform vendors. Not only is the research the only of its kind in B2B in 2019, but it provides clear information about how vendors price their offerings and how solutions perform in categories never before evaluated in the space, such as Customer Service & Support.

Paradigm B2B evaluated all vendors on a six-point scale across 36 detailed and weighted criteria. Medals were awarded based on composite scores in 10 distinct categories. Special weighting was given to the "voice of the customer" via market feedback that Paradigm B2B gathered directly from dozens of vendor partners and clients over the course of six months. "You really need to create a 360-degree view of the solution for buyers to see, which means getting out in the field and talking directly to customers and partners who are using the solution in the wild," said Hoar.

About Paradigm B2B

Digital innovation produces an ever-changing, unpredictable, and challenging environment that can make or break a B2B company. To be successful today, B2B companies must transform archaic business practices and business models and fundamentally rethink how they interact with customers.

Paradigm B2B's purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today's complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that's well-informed and immediately actionable. Paradigm B2B is based in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at http://www.paradigmb2b.com.

About Andy Hoar

Andy Hoar is one of the world's leading authorities on B2B eCommerce business and strategy. He's written about, and consulted extensively with, distributors and manufacturers at global Fortune 100 companies and leading mid-market B2B companies that are digitizing their direct and indirect selling initiatives. Prior to founding Paradigm B2B, Andy was a vice president and principal analyst at a global business and advisory services firm where he authored the seminal work on B2B eCommerce.

Andy has been quoted in various media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and CNBC. He is a summa cum laude graduate in economics from the University of Dayton and holds advanced degrees from Harvard University and Northwestern University.

