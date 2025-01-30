Paradigm by Puloli™ Launches Controlled Release Testing 2.0 Site to Advance Real-World Methane Monitoring Validation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm by Puloli™, an IoT solutions provider specializing in affordable methane monitoring at scale, today announces the launch of its Controlled Release Testing (CRT) 2.0 site. The expanded and enhanced CRT 2.0 is capable of hosting more complex structures and multiple release sources in a real-world environment adjacent to upstream and midstream sites. This will continue to widen the Paradigm M-Series leadership in the methane data SaaS market and cement Paradigm M-Series as the undisputed market leader for affordable, validated methane quantification data at scale.

Paradigm by Puloli™ is a differentiated methane monitoring service for upstream and midstream oil & gas producers and operators. It is the first, and thus far only, solution that validates its methane quantification data via extensive blind tests using a purpose-built controlled release test facility. It is the most affordable Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) methane monitoring solution at scale in the market today. It delivers methane quantification data as a true SaaS subscription. There are no disruptions to operations and no dependencies on the operators' resources.

As announced last December, Puloli concluded a series of single-blind tests at its original test facility in Encinal, TX, in partnership with SLR and CSU METEC.

The company is now expanding its testing capabilities by launching a brand-new test facility. This new, larger facility will host more complex structures and enable enhanced release patterns. It is equipped with the latest generation test rig, designed, and developed specifically for testing methane releases in various configurations, with full remote operational control.

This facility will allow for emulating customer production environments of various sizes, providing a critical testing ground for optimizing detection methodologies and quantification algorithms and delivering a proven basis for underwriting Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

In addition to using this new facility to test new algorithms and to benchmark performance against different structures and release sources, Puloli intends to use this facility to conduct additional rounds of extensive single-blind testing led by independent institutes and entities. Any entity interested in designing and conducting such testing program is welcome to register their interest here.

About Puloli, Inc.

Puloli provides affordable, validated, and attestable methane quantification data as a subscription service. The basin-wide, non-disruptive service operates 24x7, delivering real-time data via industry-standard APIs. The services are offered under the Paradigm by Puloli™ brand utilizing 5G-IoT wireless communications, including Puloli's own private 5G-IoT network where needed. As an IoT solutions provider for Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII), Puloli is committed to empowering its clients with cutting-edge technology that ensures reliable and efficient monitoring of methane emissions, enabling them to focus on their core business operations. For more information, visit puloli.com or email [email protected].

