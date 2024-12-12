PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIVE WITH INDATA

Implements INDATA SaaS on a Front-to-Back Office

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INDATA, a leading industry provider of cloud-native, SaaS-based solutions for buyside firms, today announced that Paradigm Capital Management (PCM) is live with INDATA's Software-as-a-Service for Front, Middle and Back Office.

With a three-decade history of small-cap investing, Paradigm Capital Management, based in Albany, NY employs a disciplined, bottom-up approach with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and extensive management contact. Paradigm manages $1.8 billion in AUM and offers a range of products including institutional separately managed accounts, proprietary mutual funds, and private wealth via hedge funds and LP's.

Paradigm is using the INDATA system for a range of functions including trade order management (OMS), Portfolio Accounting, Performance and Reporting, including managed services for streamlined reconciliation.

"We are very pleased to have Paradigm Capital Management as a client. We look forward to partnering with Paradigm on their ongoing needs," commented David Csiki, President of INDATA.

Media Contact: David Csiki, [email protected]

