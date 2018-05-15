Paradigm Financial Partners Established as New Registered Investment Advisor in Westport, CT

WESTPORT, Conn., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Rawiszer, managing principal of Paradigm Financial Partners, announced that the firm is now established as an independent, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. "While the industry has changed dramatically in the past few years, we have always put our clients' interests first," said Rawiszer. "Becoming an RIA is the best way for us to continue our approach to serving clients and to provide a more robust planning and investment platform."

Rawiszer and Managing Principal David Halper have been working together since 2003, originally as Halper-Rawiszer Financial Group. Paul Volpe, a managing principal and director of wealth management joined them that same year after selling his own company. Paradigm serves high net worth families in film, television, music, sports as well as business owners and physicians in all areas of financial management. Their comprehensive services include everything from values-based wealth, income and estate planning to assistance with insurance, taxes, real-estate holdings, credit solutions, multigenerational wealth planning, entrepreneurial needs and philanthropy.

Paradigm Financial Partners will be using Charles Schwab & Co. as their primary custodian. Concurrent with the launch of its new RIA, Paradigm Financial Partners has also formed a partnership with Merchant, a firm whose senior partners formerly held executive management positions in some of the largest and most well-regarded financial services firms in the institutional asset management and wealth management space.

"Merchant will serve us in an advisory capacity and offer strategic guidance," said Rawiszer. "The Paradigm team will continue to provide boutique-style service excellence and cultivate the long-term, trusting relationships we have developed over the years."

ABOUT PARADIGM FINANCIAL PARTNERS

Paradigm Financial Partners, in Westport, Connecticut, is an independent registered investment advisory firm dedicated to guiding high net worth families in all areas of financial management, including wealth management, investment management, insurance strategies and family office services. For more information, email info@pfpartners.com.

