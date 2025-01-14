Paradigm for Parity® Names Former CEO Sandra Quince as President of Board of Directors

Janice Ellig, CEO of Ellig Group and Betty McCormack Howard, Managing Director in HR at Accenture also elected to board

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm for Parity®, a nonprofit organization supporting companies around the world in achieving their commitment to gender parity in corporate leadership, today announced the election of Sandra Quince as President of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025.

As the former CEO of Paradigm for Parity and current co-chair and board member, Sandra brings extensive experience championing representation and inclusion across multiple organizations and industries in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors.

"This position is a natural transition for Sandra, and we're thrilled to have her leading our board," said Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, CEO of Paradigm for Parity. "Sandra's leadership experience is poised to strengthen our goal of promoting actionable steps towards achieving gender parity in the workplace, and we're excited to build on the significant progress we've already seen."

"Having had the privilege to lead Paradigm for Parity as CEO, I am deeply honored to now serve as Board President. I remain committed to driving meaningful change alongside our dedicated board and leadership team," stated incoming board president Sandra Quince. "Together, we will build on the momentum we've created to empower women in the workplace."

Sandra Quince is currently SVP, Leader on Loan Program and Business Enablement Executive for Bank of America, overseeing business operations and strategies across Workforce Development, Community Advancement, and Arts & Heritage, and was the CEO of Paradigm for Parity from 2021 through April 2024. Sandra's contributions to gender parity have been widely recognized. She was selected as one of 50 black women for the Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Impact Grant and named one of the most inspiring diversity and inclusion leaders of 2022 by d2l.

Paradigm for Parity also announced today the election of two new board members, Janice Ellig of Ellig Group and Betty McCormack Howard of Accenture.

"Betty and Janice are both valuable additions to our board through their years of experience leading and advising organizations about talent management," said Bullock-Pottinga. "Bolstered by Betty's commitment to sponsorship as a means of elevating talent and Janice's expertise on increasing executive diversity, our organization is poised to continue making real change in the New Year."

Janice Ellig is the CEO of Ellig Group, an innovative global executive search firm that enhances inclusive leadership in the C-suite and boardroom to better reflect an organization's constituents; she previously held HR and Marketing positions at major corporations like Pfizer and Citibank. Janice has received global recognition for her executive search strategy, including being named one of "The World's Most Influential Headhunters" by Bloomberg Businessweek. She is also an author, speaker, and dedicated philanthropist, serving on numerous boards at non-profits advocating for gender parity and women's professional advancement.

Betty McCormack Howard is Managing Director in HR for Accenture and is responsible for identifying, assessing, developing, and supporting the organization's top leaders. With more than 27 years at Accenture, Betty has held a variety of HR and leadership positions across the company and is the current Lead for Leadership Appointments & Development, as well as US and Global sponsor of the HR Talent Accelerator Program (TAP). Betty is a member of the HR Policy Association's Future Workplace Policy Council, a World 50 Next leader participant, and was named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen 2018.

