Paradigm, Kymeta and Lepton Global Solutions Announce First Fully Integrated Flat-Panel Satcom/LTE Terminal

VIENNA, Va., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, Kymeta and Lepton Global Solutions have announced a new, fully integrated communications-on-the-move (COTM) terminal offering both LTE and satellite communications capabilities. The first-of-its-kind product integrates Kymeta's breakthrough flat-panel antenna with Cradlepoint cellular technology and Paradigm's PIM® interface. The terminal has been fielded to a U.S. Special Forces customer and is now commercially available for other users.

The MANTA+ integrates Cradlepoint technology for failover routing between services and uses the Paradigm Interface Module (PIM®) as a single-control interface designed to accommodate simple, out-of-the-box satellite acquisition. The MANTA+ comes standard with an iDirect X7 integrated modem and supports a wide range of modem technologies and BUC options.

"Paradigm's interface and integration work have further evolved the capabilities of Kymeta's next-generation antenna," stated Rob Weitendorf, a managing partner at Lepton Global Solutions. "The interoperable MANTA+ fills a significant gap in mission-critical communications operations for our SOF customer."

"To be adopted by such an experienced customer operating in truly challenging environments clearly demonstrates the capability of this terminal for both government and commercial sectors. The MANTA+ also demonstrates how the PIM is continuing to make satcom simple for all users," said Ulf Sandberg, managing director of Paradigm.

"It's been great to see the Paradigm and Lepton Global teams work together to address the requirements of the Special Forces. The MANTA+ will provide them with a simple and streamlined fully integrated LTE and satellite solution to meet their mobile connectivity needs," said Paul Mattear, VP of business development and sales at Kymeta.

To learn more about the MANTA+, contact info@leptonglobal.com or sales@paracomm.co.uk, or visit the Paradigm booth at SOFIC 2019 in Tampa, Florida, May 20-23.

About Paradigm

Paradigm provides optimal, innovative and reliable satellite communication and control solutions at a competitive price.

Paradigm is a U.K.-based, independent and privately owned company with Europe's largest satcom warehouse. Incorporating an extensive logistics capability, Paradigm is able to deliver extremely efficient and cost-effective global services and unique solutions, from the provision of satcom equipment and terminals to the design and installation of complete turnkey systems.

Paradigm has extensive engineering experience designing and delivering customized satellite terminals and earth stations for a wide range of industries and sectors, developing close relationships with customers and giving valuable insight into their key requirements.

For more information, please visit www.paracomm.co.uk.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for global ubiquitous mobile connectivity. The company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta KĀLO™ connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

About Lepton Global Solutions

Lepton Global Solutions specializes in the engineering and delivery of customized, yet cost-effective turnkey satellite communications solutions to commercial and government customers. Lepton's end-to-end solutions, which go beyond managed satellite services to include VSAT equipment installation, 24×7 technical support and customized back-end IT infrastructure, are tailored to meet customer-specific needs.

Lepton is headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Vienna, Virginia. For additional information, please visit www.leptonglobal.com.

