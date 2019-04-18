Paradigm Names Marty Diamond Head of Global Music

Diamond will head Paradigm's music executive leadership group. In addition, he serves on the boards of Paradigm's international partners, London-based Coda Music Agency and X-ray Touring. Diamond succeeds previous Head of Music Chip Hooper, who died in 2016.

"Marty's passion, his intelligence, and his dedication to building amazing careers for artists has been an inspiration to me and everyone at Paradigm for the last 13 years," said Sam Gores, Paradigm Chairman and CEO. "Leadership is not something you are given, it's something you earn, and Marty has unquestionably earned it, along with everyone's respect at Paradigm."

"I'm so proud of the team we've created here at Paradigm, passionate and artist-centric to the core," said Diamond. "It's an incredibly hard-working and smart group of people I get to come to work with every day. Paradigm is proof that believing in artists and the art they create, and building everything you do around being a tireless advocate for their work, is the best way to grow careers."

Diamond founded his celebrated boutique agency Little Big Man Booking in 1994 after stints at booking agency International Talent Group, record labels Arista and PolyGram, Bill Graham Management, and as talent buyer at Manhattan music venue The Ritz (now known as Webster Hall). Little Big Man was acquired by Paradigm in 2006. Diamond is a Samburu Trust board member, serves on the Dean's Advisory Council for the University of Delaware's College of Arts & Sciences, and is actively involved with Global Citizen and the Surfrider Foundation in an advisory capacity. Diamond and his family were honored at the T.J. Martell Foundation's 2013 Family Day. This September 26 in New York, he will receive the City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Icon Award.

Paradigm's music division also represents top artists including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Buddy Guy, Dave Matthews Band, David Guetta, Diplo, Foreigner, Gucci Mane, Imagine Dragons, Janet Jackson, Jason Mraz, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Missy Elliott, Old Dominion, Phish, Shawn Mendes, Skrillex, Tiësto, Van Morrison, and Zedd.

ABOUT PARADIGM

Paradigm Talent Agency provides global representation to a diverse and dynamic roster of artists and content creators in television, live music, motion pictures, theatre, digital, book publishing, content finance, and brand partnerships. While known for discovering and developing culturally significant artists, it's our 30-year track record of cultivating lucrative and creatively fulfilling careers for the artists we represent that sets our agency apart. Paradigm's team, located in the U.S., Canada and Europe, are disciplined, passionate and focused on generating opportunities that matter to Paradigm's clients and partners, while never, ever losing sight of the unique creative visions of the artists and creators we represent. For the art. For the artist.

